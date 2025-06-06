Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gives Anime Fans a New Rasengan (And It’s Hilarious)

The crossover between the Big Apple and Konoha has come to an end but the Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mini-series ended in a grand fashion. Rather than seeing the Heroes in a Half Shell teleport to the Hidden Leaf Village or seeing Team 7 winding up in NYC, a new universe was created that imagines the TMNT as part of the “Big Apple Village.” Thanks to the collab in this strange new world, the characters were able to create new attacks in fighting against Shredder and the Foot Clan, with the future Seventh Hokage unleashing a brand new Rasengan.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest issue of Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Issue #4, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Thanks to Shredder downing a ridiculous amount of mutagen, the TMNT villain has gained a major power-up that requires some thinking outside of the box. While Naruto creates a new Rasengan, Team 7 has some original moves of their own in this crossover. Sakura unleashes a “Cherry Blossom Catapult” to hurl her allies at the Shredder and Sasuke and Kakashi unleash the “Lightning Chidori Scissors,” but Naruto’s new ultimate attack was the creme of the crop.

The Half-Shell Rasengan Arrives

idw & viz media

In teaming up with Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michaelangelo for an ultimate attack, Naruto unleashes the “Half-Shell Rasengang Spiral Sphere.” The attack might be a mouthful but it did the trick in completely atomizing the newest iteration of the Shredder. With nothing left but his helmet, Kakashi notes that he can still feel the villain’s chakra, meaning that it’s entirely possible that this alternate reality antagonist will heal from these grievous injuries. Luckily, even though the villain might return, Team 7 and the TMNT are more than willing to celebrate with some pizza, as is the tradition for the Heroes In A Half-Shell.

As of the writing of this article, no sequel crossovers have been announced featuring Konoha’s finest and the Big Apple Village but the door is now wide open. Certainly, there are plenty of other comic book characters that would be a great fit for the Hidden Leaf Village and fingers crossed that we’ll see more shonen team-ups with North American superheroes in the future.

A Naruto x TMNT Movie?

Obviously, a movie featuring this storyline hasn’t been confirmed but it might be possible to see it happen. When the Heroes in a Half Shell met Gotham’s Dark Knight in the comics, the storyline was eventually made into an official animated movie in Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Should we ever receive a Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles anime adaptation, it would be interesting to see if Studio Pierrot would handle the project or if a North American production house would tackle Team 7’s big crossover.

Want to see what future anime crossovers arrive in the future?