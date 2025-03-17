Ne Zha 2 Overtakes Star Wars With Massive Box Office Milestone

Ne Zha 2 has been taking over the world ever since it dropped earlier this year, and the latest update at the worldwide box office has seen it even beat out Star Wars as one of the highest grossing feature films of all time. Ne Zha 2 has been the biggest surprise of the year as following its opening in China, it had been doing so well in the region that it quickly became the most successful animated feature film in history. Not only that, but the film was on track to become one of the highest grossing films of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ne Zha 2 has been a monumental success not only in terms of other animated feature film releases, but it actual film releases too. It was taking over the world and even started to stack up a worldwide box office on the same level as major franchise entries such as Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and even Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now a new update from the past weekend at the box office has put Ne Zha 2 even above all of those films as well.

Beijing Enlight Pictures

Ne Zha 2 Becomes Fifth Highest Grossing Film of All Time

With the latest update at the box office in China, Ne Zha 2 has reached over $2.05 billion in just that region alone. When accounting for other box office updates in international territories, this weekend has now brought the film to $2.085 billion USD in the global total. The film was already one of the seven highest grossing films of all time, and one of the few to even cross the two billion dollar USD mark. But with this newest update, the film has risen to fifth place just over Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion).

Ne Zha 2‘s impressive box office run is one of the biggest successes in history. Much of its box office success comes from just China alone, and with that support is only bringing it behind the likes of Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.320 billion) and Titanic ($2.257 billion). The film still has quite a lot to go before it can close the gap between it and fourth place, but the fact that it’s gotten this far needs to be celebrated for sure. It’s a huge victory for animation.

Enlight Pictures

What Is Ne Zha 2?

Written and directed by Yu Yang for Beijin Enlight Pictures, Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, and continues to adapt The Investiture of the Gods, a series of classic stories written during China’s Ming dynasty. It’s become a very successful franchise in China, but the animated films have yet to make a real mark in North America. Domestic box office totals only accounted for a small fraction of this worldwide gross, but still made a mark nonetheless.

As this film gets bigger, there’s likely going to be more interest in Ne Zha 2 and its future sequels going forward for sure. As for what it’s all about, the film’s story teases Ne Zha 2 as such, “After the heavenly lightning, although Ne Zha and Ao Bing survived by becoming Spirits, they would soon dissipate completely. Taiyi plans to rebuild Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s mortal bodies with the Seven-colored Precious Lotus. However, during the process of reconstruction, numerous obstacles arise. What will become of the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?”