Neon Genesis Evangelion Reveals First Blu-ray Set

Neon Genesis Evangelion is pushing forward with its newest movie, and it seems more is brewing behind the scenes for the series. If you did not know, discussions have been going on about a Blu-ray release of Evangelion for a while, so it is nice to hear the plans have gone through. But if you want to nab the whole series on home video, it is going to cost you.

The update went live today courtesy of GKIDS as the company announced the anime's first English Blu-ray. The release lets fans know the North American set will debut this December. Containing 11 discs, the Ultimate Edition bundle will have tons of goodies for fans, and it will cost them as such.

(Photo: GKIDS)

You can pre-order the Blu-ray for Neon Genesis Evangelion now if you'd like, but seriously - you need to beware of the cost. The set will cost $274.99 USD if you want all of the bells and whistles. If you aren't able to pre-order the set, it will cost $350 USD at launch, and that pricing begins on December 7, 2021. The set will then hit shelves and ship out the following day.

According to GKIDS, a total of 5,000 copies will be sent out in North American. The Ultimate Edition will be limited run in this way, and it has enough perks to make the cost worth it. After all, this collection will come with the classic English dub from the original release of Neon Genesis Evangelion. It will also come with the official dub used for Netflix's version.

Aside from the two-part localization, the Ultimate Edition will have seven hours of bonus content for Neon Genesis Evangelion fans. The set will also come with physical perks like a book of promotional posters, a picture glossary, artboards, and more.

If you cannot afford this Blu-ray set, there are previous box sets on the secondhand market you can search. However, it must be said these older sets are just as pricey if not more so. This is why the cheapest way to watch the show is through streaming, and Netflix has Neon Genesis Evangelion in its catalog for stateside audiences.

What do you think of this Blu-ray release? Will you be cashing out for this Evangelion set?