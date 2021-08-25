Neon Genesis Evangelion Sold Out Its Pricey Blu-ray Bundle ASAP

✖

Evangelion might be in the news recently thanks to the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise finally hitting Amazon, but fans dove into the past of the television series when it was announced that a new Blu-Ray bundle would be capturing the original television series, Neon Genesis Evangelion. Containing the original twenty-six-episode anime series, along with the feature-length films of Evangelion: Death and The End of Evangelion, the Blu-Ray was so popular that it seemed to have sold out in record time despite the weighty price tag that was attached to it.

While this box set does not contain the four films that make up the Rebuild of Evangelion series, that hardly stopped fans from scooping up this Ultimate Edition, which only released five thousand copies to anime fans in North America. Fans might be disappointed to learn that the box set does not include the "Fly Me To The Moon," theme, thanks to copyright issues that also stopped the song from being played for the series when it was released on Netflix.

(Photo: Gainax)

The Official Description of the Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition reads as such:

"The Neon Genesis Evangelion: Ultimate Edition was created by fans as the definitive celebration of one of the most important and influential anime series of all time, featuring exclusive artwork, merch, a 156-page book, and over 7 hours of bonus features. Spread over 11 discs, this set contains the Official Dub and Subtitled versions, and bonus Classic Dub and Subtitled versions. Strictly limited to 5,000 copies for North America, and sold exclusively through the GKIDS Store, with a limit of 1 per customer."

GKids, the publishers of this new Ultimate Edition, have not stated as of yet as to whether or not more box sets will be produced in the future, though it certainly seems as if fans of NERV are dying for more at this point.

Following the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the future of the anime franchise is still up in the air as no new movies or television series have been confirmed, though creator Hideaki Anno recently stated that there are plenty of stories left untold in the universe of NERV. With Anno currently working on the upcoming films of Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider, it seems that the creator's dance card is filled for the foreseeable future.

