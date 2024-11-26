Netflix Locks Down Its Next Live-Action Manga Adaptation (& It’s Coming Soon)

While live-action adaptations of popular anime and manga series used to have a rather negative reputation, in recent years, the concept of adapting the medium over to live-action filmmaking has been better than ever. Netflix has spearheaded this trend, with their live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s shonen epic One Piece winning fan’s hearts from around the globe with how faithfully it managed to adapt the characters and setting from the original manga. Now, Netflix has officially announced their next live-action manga adaptation, but this time around, they’re tackling a yaoi series.

In an official tweet made on November 25, 2024 to the official Netflix account on X (formerly Twitter), the streaming giant announced that a live-action adaptation of 10DANCE by Inouesatoh would be released in 2025. The upcoming adaptation will be directed by Keishi Otomo, who has previously worked on the live-action adaptations of Ruroni Kenshin and March Comes In Like a Lion. 10DANCE is set to star Ryoma Takeuchi (Roppongi Class) and Keita Machida (Yu Yu Hakusho). As of writing, there’s been no official release date set for the project, but anticipation is high.

Suzuki and Sugiki from 10Dance

10DANCE Is a Genre Defining Yaoi Series Overflowing With Passion

10DANCE is the perfect romance manga for anyone who loves to watch two sworn rivals slowly fall head over heels for one another. Kodansha, the company that publishes 10DANCE, describes the series on their site as follows: “Dip into your new obsession in this steamy gay ballroom romance! The beautifully-detailed, lithe bodies of the two “kings of the ballroom” fly across the dance floor as rivals build a volatile bond in this red-hot romance!” In every category, 10DANCE lives up to the exciting build up around it. The story follows Shinya Sugiki, a professional dancer and master of all things ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, the king of Latin dance. Not only do the pair share a name, they also share a ferocious passion for the artistry and sportsmanship found in professional dancing. As one could likely guess, both of the men wish to become the champion of the 10-Dance Competition, meaning that they each have to learn the other’s specialty.

10DANCE, a film adaptation of the manga, is coming to Netflix in 2025.



Two rival dancers' journey through the intense world of competitive dance leads to an unexpected connection. Directed by Keishi Otomo and starring Ryoma Takeuchi (Roppongi Class, Black Pean) and Keita… pic.twitter.com/YvjLdgmKqu — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2024

Of course, the two Shinya’s are old rivals, and their natural competitiveness draws them into a more-than-friends-less-than-enemies partnership that becomes more complicated as time goes on. While 10DANCE‘s main focus is the budding romance between the old rivals, the series also genuinely cares for the sporting culture that can be found on the dance floor. The manga offers a ton of fun facts and nods to real-life dancing, and even for those who might not initially think the professional dancing world would have anything of interest, Inouesatoh’s gorgeous illustrations make every moment feel impactful. 10DANCE was an excellent pick for a live-action adaptation, and in capable hands could easily become Netflix’s next big hit. Considering how beloved the manga is, plenty of fans are already hyped to find out when 10DANCE will officially release.

