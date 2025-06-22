Netflix’s One Piece: Joe Manganiello Teases Crocodile’s Debut “It’s Awesome”

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series coming to Netflix next year, and Joe Manganiello has dropped another big tease about his debut in the series as Mr. 0…otherwise known as the deadly Sir Crocodile. One Piece Season 2 has been one of the most anticipated new releases with Netflix considering how big of a hit the first season of the live-action series was with the streaming service, but even more big names are joining the cast for the coming season as Eiichiro Oda’s world expands in some big ways in the next few arcs.

Manganiello has been fairly open about the new role he’s going to be taking on for One Piece Season 2, and has been steadily teasing fans about what to expect. Speaking with Eva Carducci on Instagram, Manganiello has teased that he’s already seen some of what he’s shot as Crocodile, and teases that “it’s about the coolest thing I think [he has] ever done, it’s awesome.” Along with some teases about how the set and all of the pieces come together in the final product.

Joe Manganiello Teases Crocodile Debut in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

“I’ve seen what we shot for Season 2. I went into the office and watched it,” Manganiello began. “I don’t know that I am ever gonna look that cool again, it’s about the coolest thing I think I have ever done, it’s awesome. The coolest thing I’ve even done. It’s so cool. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. Because when you look at all those pieces, there’s a lot going on and it seems crazy. But all put together, and the set they built for me, it’s amazing.” Elaborating on it further, Manganiello explained how dream like of an experience it was, “There’s something about One Piece that feels like a dream. It feels like you went to bed after eating too much, and have this wild dream about pirates. And then woke up, and that’s what you saw. It’s kind of what it feels like.”

Even with all of this being said, Manganiello also made sure to emphasize that he’s still keeping a close eye on his job in the series, “But for me, my job is to make it real and feel like you understand what the characters are. Because when it’s at its best, the One Piece live-action can make people cry. It can make people feel something emotionally. I take that part very seriously because I want people to feel something, and I want to understand the mythology of my character and what is the story that we’re telling about life, or about growing up, or about changing, or about handling defeat. It’s important.”

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

One Piece Season 2 is currently scheduled to stream on Netflix some time in 2026, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. Joe Manganiello has previously teased that filming for Season 3 will be starting later this year, but a third season has yet to be announced as of this time either. But that would make sense considering how long each of these new seasons has taken to get going, and whether or not the cast will continue to have that same level of availability in the coming years.

A third season of the series also seems more likely as Manganiello and many of the other characters won’t have a crucial role until One Piece’s live-action series begins to adapt the Alabasta arc, and Season 2 still needs to work its way there with the next big arcs it plans to adapt with its episodes. There’s still quite a lot for Manganiello to do, but thankfully it seems like he’s enthusiastic to make it all happen.

