Netflix’s Devil May Cry Drops New Sneak Peek Ahead of Premiere

Play video

Netflix’s Devil May Cry is going to be gracing our screens in just a few more days from the time of this publication, and the animated series has shared a new sneak peek to hype up its premiere. Based on the popular Japanese video game franchise of the same name, the series’ first season will consist of eight episodes following the story of everyone’s favorite mercenary devil hunter, Dante. This time, he faces a new threat in the form of the powerful demon White Rabbit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will be premiering on Netflix on April 3rd, and will be streaming there exclusively. So far, it’s clear the series will be following a younger version of Dante, closer in age to what we see in the Devil May Cry 3 video game. But unfortunately for the fans who may have been looking forward to a prequel, the series will deviate from the main canon storyline and will instead be considered part of a bootleg multiverse. Of course, this isn’t enough to stop fans from enjoying the series’ premiere, and Netflix has dropped a new sneak peak to show us exactly what to expect. Which you can check out below.

Everything To Know About Netflix’s Devil May Cry

Now that Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry has dropped its latest sneak peek, it looks like everything fans could have wanted and more. The sneak peek starts with Dante getting a strawberry sundae, which serves as a beautiful reminder of the original Devil May Cry: The Animated Series that came out in 2007. We then, for the first time ever, get a look at an animated version of Vergil as Bury the Light plays in the background. This is, unfortunately, not the real Vergil, although Dante’s twin may actually make an appearance later in the series.

Lady is confirmed to be a core character, and her design is just as flashy as the 2007 anime. Although this time, she’s a human soldier with a high-tech armored suit. Which is arguably an upgrade from her usual, simpler (if iconic) modified school girl uniform. The villain is the powerful demon White Rabbit, who resembles an anthropomorphic rabbit and commands a demon army. Like most other Devil May cry villains, he is trying to open the gates of hell to lead a demonic invasion of Earth.

While the choice of Nero’s voice actor for Dante may take Devil May Cry fans some getting used to, Johnny Yong Bosch is a phenomenal voice actor and his delivery of Dante’s one-liners is on point. The anime’s opening song is “Rollin’” by Limp Bizkit. The series’ soundtrack features a new song by Evanescence titled “Afterlife” alongside a peak 2000s vibe setlist of crowd-pleasing jams that original Devil May Cry fans will adore.