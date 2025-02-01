Netflix’s Devil May Cry Creator Adi Shankar Hypes Series’ “PS2 Era of the World” Vision

2025 is set to be a massive year for anime fans, and Adi Shankar’s upcoming adaptation of Devil May Cry is revving up to be one of the most high-octane entries to the Spring season’s catalog. While an animated adaptation of the timeless hack-and-slash property is exciting enough on its own, Adi Shankar’s latest tweets talking about his creative vision when tackling the project are even more promising – letting fans know that he plans to capture all the 1990s-2000s nostalgia fans could want.

After the reveal of the absolutely incredible opening sequence for the show – accompanied, of course, with “Rollin’” by the one-and-only Limp Bizkit, Adi Shankar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share just how ready he is for the world to see his take on the world of Devil May Cry, saying: “It’s not set in modern times. It’s set in my memory of the world, pre-and post-9/11. My music choices reflect this. My series features a mix of hits from that era and the greatest musical hits from the DMC franchise (reimagined by @powergloveaudio). You are not prepared for this soundtrack. Anime is not prepared for this soundtrack.” Adi Shankar’s passion for the upcoming show is certainly promising, and the iconic opening song choice is the perfect teaser for what else the official soundtrack for Devil May Cry has in store for diehard fans of the franchise.

Netflix/Studio Mir

Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry Anime Adaptation Is Guaranteed To Dominate 2025

The series has had plenty of time to be developed, too, with it originally being announced to be in production back in 2018 with a 2025 release window. In 2023, Netflix’s Drop 01 livestream released the first-ever teaser for the adaptation, and one year later, in 2024, the production team continued drip-feeding production information to fans by announcing that Johnny Yong Bosch, who plays Nero in the games, would be taking on the role of Dante for the 8-episode anime. With its April 3 release date right around the corner, the plot of the first season is still being kept somewhat of a mystery, but considering how rich the lore is from the game franchise, there are countless avenues the writing team could choose to take.

Based on the opening sequence and initial teasers, the production quality of the animation is absolutely stellar and is living up to Devil May Cry‘s legacy. Gone are the days where fans had to worry about whether their favorite game’s adaptation would be worth watching – Netflix’s latest animated projects adapting popular gaming franchises have been nothing short of stellar, and Devil May Cry is shaping up to be one of the strongest modern entries to their catalog.

