Netflix’s Devil May Cry Debuts New Evanescence Single in Stunning Music Video: Watch

The fantasy action-adventure video game series by Capcom Devil May Cry follows the exploits of a demon hunter named Dante in his endeavor to exterminate all demons from the face of the earth. As the video game series created by Hideki Kamiya and developed by Capcom goes back to its roots in 2001, the fanbase has only grown over the years with subsequent multiple games being released, with the most recent release of the fifth game in 2019.

While the franchise had previously created an animated 12-episode series in 2007 by Madhouse set sometime in between the first two games, the new adaptation is not a remake/reboot of that series but is instead a new adaptation. Netflix’s new adaptation produced by Studio Mir and created by Adi Shankar will consist of 8 episodes set to be released on April 3rd.

A Tale Just as Hardcore as Its Rockin’ Debut

Alluding to Italian poet Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, the poem’s plot revolves around the idea of “the state of the soul after death and presents an image of divine justice meted out as due punishment or reward”. Dante, accompanied by guides like Virgil, travels on an allegorical journey to God from the realms of sinful Hell to penitence in Purgatory to the soul’s resurrection in Heaven.

As the 2025 animated series’ synopsis from IMDb states, “When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.” Ironically half-demon himself, Dante becomes entwined in the conflict between the human and demon realms as the threat to open portals between the two worlds looms. Centered on an origin story, and as promotional material suggests, this animated adaptation may loosely follow the plot of the video game’s third installment.

Evanescence. "Afterlife." A new single from DEVIL MAY CRY, only on Netflix April 3. pic.twitter.com/9oAh3Mb92q — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 27, 2025

Devil May Cry x Evanescence Collab

Both the beloved video game franchise Devil May Cry and the heavily nostalgic, gothic alternative sounds of Evanescence make for a legendary duo as Netflix debuts a music video to hype the premiere of the new Devil May Cry anime series. And, with lyrics just as hardcore as the stunning animated visuals, “Afterlife” does indeed hype the highly anticipated series well. Written by Amy Lee herself and produced by Mako (Alex Seaver) and Nick Raskulinecz, the track was applauded by showrunner and executive producer Shankar himself.

As stated on Billboard, the show’s producer, Shankar, describes the series as a “melancholic rock & roll Shakespearean tragedy — an operatic dance between fate, loss, and the relentless pursuit of redemption”. While Amy Lee wasn’t initially familiar with Devil May Cry, she warmed up to the series, saying, “I absolutely love the show, art and story… I have always loved good anime. Right from the first scene of the show, I knew it was going to be good. Creative and thought-provoking, horrific and beautiful, classic.”

“For me, the song is both the pain and the resolve,” said Lee. “From the perspective of someone who has lost so much and will always carry the marks of that, but also someone who has reached the point of being past the fear. No trepidation, no hesitation in your quest when you have committed to the fight and have nothing left to lose.” Shanker said, “Their sound is alchemy — gothic grandeur meets raw vulnerability, a fusion of cinematic and anthemic… The way Amy Lee’s voice carries pain, power, and transcendence in a single note is exactly what Devil May Cry needed.”

What’s your take on the new Devil May Cry promo collaboration? Let us know in the comments if you think the hype for the new anime adaptation lives up to the original video game series!