Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Reveals Release Date in New Trailer, Poster

Netflix has officially revealed the release date for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’s second season with a new trailer and poster for the series! The newest take on the long running science fiction franchise made its debut with Netflix a couple of years ago to an admittedly mixed reception among fans. It was announced that the project was being geared for with the release of second season already in the works, and soon fans will get to see the fruits of that labor. Previously announced for a planned release this year, Netflix shared some new details about the second season during AnimeJapan 2022.

As part of Netflix’s line up at the recent convention, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was confirmed to come back for Season 2 of the series on May 23rd. Debuting worldwide at the same time, fans have gotten their best look at the new episodes yet with a new trailer and poster teasing not only some of the new additions but all of the new action and setpieces fans can expect to see with the series’ big return later this Spring. You can check out the new trailer and poster for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 below:

Returning for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045‘s next season are Kenji Kamiyama and Shiji Aramaki as directors for Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, Ilya Kuvshinov as character designer, and Ryou Higaki, Kurasumi Sunayama, Harumi Doki, Dai Sato, and Daisuke Daito as scriptwriters. Nobuko Toda and Kazume Jinnochi have been tapped as the music composers this time around, and as for the new opening and ending, Millennium Parade has been confirmed to perform both the new opening theme titled “Secret Ceremony,” and new ending theme titled, “No Time to Cast Anchor.”

The second season will feature a returning voice cast as well that includes the likes of Atsuko Tanaka as Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Ohtsuka as Batou, Koichi Yamadera as Togusa, Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa, Toru Ohkawa as Saito, Takashi Onozuka as Pazu, Taro Yamaguchi as Borma, Sakiko Tamagawa as Tachikoma, Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard, Kaiji Soze as John Smith, Megumi Hayashibara as Takashi Shimamura, and Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Otomo Teito all set for the new episodes.

What do you think? How did you like Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045‘s first season? Will you be tuning into Season 2 when it hits Netflix this May? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!