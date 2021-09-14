Netflix’s Kate Pay Homage to Tokyo Ghoul with Easter Egg





Tokyo Ghoul recently celebrated the anime franchise’s tenth anniversary, and while the story of Ken Kenaki and his supernatural abilities doesn’t currently have anime series running on the small screen, the anime franchise created by Sui Ishida has appeared in a surprising place, Netflix’s new action film, Kate. While Kate isn’t a supernatural thriller, the amount of action that follows the new movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson certainly rivals that of Tokyo Ghoul, and the Easter Egg in question pays homage to the anime in a rather large way.

Tokyo Ghoul’s last appearance in the world of anime was via the series Tokyo Ghoul: Re, which was brought to life by Studio Pierrot, which was well known for its work on the likes of Shonen series Bleach and Naruto. Though the franchise did receive its first video game in 2019 with Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call To Exist, all has been quiet when it comes to the franchise potentially making a return to the small screen, with fans taking the opportunity to celebrate the series for its tenth anniversary recently. Needless to say, while this Easter Egg in Kate might not be a hint that the franchise is making a big comeback, it shows that there definitely is still plenty of interest in the popular spooky series.

Netflix Geeked’s Official Twitter Account pointed out the Easter Egg that shows a still image broadcast on the side of a building in the latest movie Kate from Tokyo Ghoul, proving that Ken Kenaki and his scary friends might be gone, but they are definitely far from forgotten:

not me shouting "TOKYO GHOUL!!!" when this part popped up in Kate pic.twitter.com/V1E1To0obS — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 12, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix’s latest action film, Kate, the streaming service’s official description of the movie reads as such:

“Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.”

Netflix has definitely proved in the past years that it is all on board with the world of anime, with this year alone bringing us new seasons of Beastars, Baki: Son of Ogre, Shaman King, and many others rounding out the streaming service’s library.

What do you think of this Tokyo Ghoul Easter Egg in Netflix’s latest original movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix.