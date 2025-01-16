Netflix’s My Happy Marriage Season 2 Highlights Miyo’s Biggest Challenge Yet

My Happy Marriage Season 2 debuted on Netflix for the Winter 2025 season and is already off to a great start. This historical drama centers around Miyo Saimori, the eldest daughter of a noble family. Grotesquries hide in the shadows and threaten public safety. It’s only a select few who are born with the ability to see and fight such monsters. For generations, members of the family who inherited special abilities have continued to protect the people from various disasters, along with the emperor who rules the country. In exchange for their contribution, they are granted wealth and noble titles. The Saimori Family is one of those esteemed bloodlines.

The head of the family finds it disappointing to see his eldest daughter unable to awaken any ability. He sends her to the Kudo household after receiving a marriage proposal, not caring what happens to Miyo next, as if abandoning her. Miyo and Kiyoka officially get engaged in the first season and look forward to the next step of their relationship. The first season confirms Miyo’s powers as an Usuba, which makes her one of the most capable gift users in the country. As the second season continues, Miyo meets Kiyoka’s parents, but his mother, Fuyu isn’t hiding her hostility at all.

Miyo Has a New Goal in My Happy Marriage Season 2

Miyo visits the Kudo Family for the first time and notices the strange relationship between her fiancee and future mother-in-law. Fuyu knows about the situation of the Saimori Family and deems Miyo unworthy of her son. She doesn’t hesitate to insult Miyo in front of everyone, enraging Kiyoka. In fact, Kiyoka even threatens to kill Fuyu if she insults Miyo again. In the second episode, Kiyoka is out investigating a case while Fuyu uses this opportunity to make Miyo work as a maid.

She believes a daughter of a noble family wouldn’t tolerate this and leave the Kudo household on her own. However, contrary to her expectations, she accepts the task easily and diligently works in the house. This aggravates Fuyu even more, who then directly confronts Miyo to leave Kiyoka. However, Miyo doesn’t relent. In the episode, Miyo understands that Fuyu has been protecting the Kudo Family, which shouldn’t have been an easy task considering their status.

She later learns that Fuyu had a lot of burden to carry and was especially strict on Kiyoka, the future head of the family. Miyo’s biggest challenge in My Happy Marriage this time is to not only make Fuyu accept her but also smooth things over between the estranged mother and son. She realizes that Fuyu and Kiyoka resemble each other in a lot of ways. Additionally, Fuyu does love her son but is unable to show it, and her harsh personality makes her son resent her even more.

However, while Miyo deals with the family issues, she wishes to save a villager named Kota, who was attacked by grotesquires. Fuyu doesn’t believe in Miyo and wishes to stop her, but the Dream Maiden doesn’t plan on backing out so easily. This incident will take a major turn in their relationship.