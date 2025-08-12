Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Still Hasn’t Revealed One Fan-Favorite Character

Each year, the franchise celebrates One Piece Day to commemorate the manga’s debut on July 22nd, 1997. The event’s date varies each year, and it was held in August 2025. Along with several exciting updates regarding the anime and manga, the trailer of Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 was also revealed. Two years after the first season’s debut and its record-breaking global popularity, fans get a first glimpse at the crew’s journey in the Grand Line. The second season will drop in 2026, and the trailer also confirmed the third season, which will presumably be released shortly after.

Season 2 is expected to cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs. Right after the Drum Island Arc is over, the story moves on to the main event of Alabasta, which will be adapted in Season 3. The trailer introduced several new characters, including Nico Robin, Smoker, Princess Vivi, Brogy, Laboon, and even Tony Tony Chopper was introduced with a special announcement. Although the trailer didn’t feature Crocodile, his actor was announced last year to a strongly positive reception. While all these characters are getting fans’ attention, the cast of Portgas D. Ace has not been revealed.

Who Is Portgas D. Ace in One Piece?

Ace is Luffy’s older brother and a high-ranking member of a legendary pirate crew. The two of them grew up together in Foosha Village, and Ace set sail two years before Luffy did. During the Alabasta Saga, he is hunting a dangerous pirate all by himself and ends up on Drum Island, where his target was last seen. He didn’t manage to reunite with Luffy and knew his younger brother was heading towards Alabasta, which also happens to be Ace’s next destination. Although Ace only appears briefly in the Drum Island Arc, he will meet Luffy in Alabasta and will likely have a major role.

Thanks to his quirky personality, Ace became a fan-favorite character in One Piece during the Alabasta Arc. Considering the significant changes from the manga in the live-action adaptation, it may be possible that the series won’t introduce him in Drum Island, which explains why he isn’t in the trailer. However, there are very minimal chances that Netflix will completely remove his role from the Alabasta Arc because of his massive popularity. It’s possible that the series is gatekeeping his actor and introducing him at an appropriate time to build more hype.