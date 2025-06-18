Netflix’s One Piece Chopper Reveal Raises a Big Question About Jinbe

Chopper’s appearance in the upcoming second season of the live-action One Piece series impressed fans. Fans were concerned the show’s budget and limitations wouldn’t accurately adapt the character from the page to live-action, yet most agree that his look in the series is good. Chopper’s live-action design has raised questions about how the series would adapt future members of the Straw Hat Pirates. Fans debate how characters with over-the-top designs, including Franky and Brook, can work in live-action. Another character fans wonder how they can exist in the live-action world is the giant whale shark fishman, Jinbe. While fishmen have been portrayed in the series already, none have had as big a design as Jinbe.

Jinbe (spelled Jimbei in Viz and Crunchyroll localizations) is the tenth and, currently, final pirate to join the Straw Hat Pirates. He is a noble fishman who is a master of Fish-Man Karate, delivering powerful blows that tumble any foe. Jinbe has an unusual design, even compared to other fishmen. His appearance is inspired by a whale shark, which gives him a wide body, a small face, and large teeth. The portrayal of fishmen in live-action series has proven controversial, but it’s possible that the crew could improve by the time the series introduces Jinbe. Unfortunately, a very real possibility is that the series won’t reach Jinbe.

Will Jinbe Translate to Live-Action?

Unlike Chopper, who was the first animal and human hybrid introduced in the manga, fishmen like Jinbe have already been introduced in the live-action One Piece show, setting a precedent. However, the results have been divisive among fans. The live-action crew used make-up and prosthetics to create the fishmen. The fishmen from the manga and anime have exaggerated features, including a saw nose and razor scales. Those features translate better in animation and drawing, so the live-action crew tones them down when adapting them to the new show.

This has led to Arlong, the final main antagonist of the first season, having a smaller nose than he does in the anime. While his over-the-top characteristics were never going to translate perfectly to live-action, fans still took umbrage over how Arlong looked. Furthermore, the most cartoonish of the original fishmen pirates introduced in the series, Hatchan, was not included in the live-action show due to budget reasons. Hatchan is an octopus fishman with six arms covered with suction cups and giant, sagging lips. What makes Hatchan’s absence even more bizarre is how he would later become a major character in a later arc. If the crew couldn’t figure out a way to make Hatchan work for only a few episodes, how can they make Jinbe work as a regular?

How Will Jinbe Be Portrayed in Live-Action One Piece?

The live-action One Piece series may feature Jinbe with CGI, given how exaggerated the character is. Nonetheless, for the sake of consistency, the show will likely keep all the fishman practical rather than CGI, with some exceptions. Even though they would probably never find an actor who would perfectly match Jinbe’s triangular shape, the character’s features are likely easier to translate than some other fishmen characters. The Straw Hat helmsman’s face would have to be toned down, and the live-action show would never accurately represent the character’s width.

Nevertheless, Jinbe’s defining characteristics, like his blue skin, large teeth, and hairstyle, are relatively easy to adapt to a live-action setting. There will likely be compromises to adapt the character, but he wouldn’t be as difficult as Chopper or post-timeskip Franky.

Would the One Piece Live Action Show Make it to Jinbe?

The One Piece manga has over a thousand chapters, and the first season of the live-action adaptation only covered the first hundred or so. Jinbe doesn’t get introduced until chapter 528, meaning the live-action series may not even survive long enough to reach Jinbe. The live-action show has only been renewed for a second season, with its future afterwards uncertain until the second season premieres. There is still much the live-action needs to adapt before Jinbei appears, and given the short life span of streaming shows, the live-action One Piece series isn’t guaranteed to make it past its first few seasons.

Nonetheless, One Piece remains a vital brand for Netflix, having a standout moment for the company’s 2025 Tudum event. Netflix is investing a lot in the live-action series to make the franchise one of its biggest brands. Hopefully, the show will continue to be popular so that the full cast of the Straw Hats can appear, including the ridiculous ones like Jinbe, Brook, and Franky.