Netflix’s One Piece Teases Season 2’s Biggest Debut

It’s been nearly two whole years since Netflix released the live-action adaptation of One Piece that went on to become a massive success and break Netflix’s streak of bad luck with live-action adaptations once and for all. Despite the initial skepticism surrounding the series, Netflix’s One Piece exceeded expectations in every regard, even drawing new mainstream fans to the beloved series. Ever since then, fans have eagerly been awaiting Season 2 of the live-action series, which recently returned with an exciting update in the form of a new trailer with the series’ first look at Laboon among other characters.

The newly shared trailer for Season 2 of the One Piece live-action series notably includes a glimpse of Laboon as the Straw Hats are seen making their way through Reverse Mountain and into the Grand Line. Much like in the manga, the lovable leviathan is seen waiting at the very entrance to the Grand Line with his jaws open and ready to devour the Going Merry. Despite the recent debate surrounding Chopper’s design in the live-action adaptation, the series seems to have nailed Laboon’s design, and though he appears to take on a much more terrifying appearance than in the manga, there’s no doubt the encounter between him and the Straw Hats will be just as heartwarming as the original.

Laboon Prepares for Epic Entrance in Netflix’s One Piece

Season 1 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece no doubt had significant challenges of its own to overcome, such as Arlong and the Fishmen and the seemingly impossible task of realistically portraying the series’ very fantastical devil fruit powers. That said, these hurdles are quickly beginning to look like a piece of cake in comparison to Season 2, which, as seen in the latest teases, is going to be much more ambitious than the first season. From adorable talking reindeer to massive, hulking Giants and whales, Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece has a lot more riding on CGI, and it could make or break the series.

As far as Laboon is concerned, the few seconds that he makes an appearance in the new trailer do look pretty promising. Much like Chopper, the series appears to be favoring a more realistic approach, which will surely make the Straw Hats’ entry into the Grand Line a nerve-wracking one. As far as Laboon’s importance to the story goes, while it may not come into play just yet, this peculiar whale directly paves the way for a future Straw Hat and one of the saddest backstories of the series, so be sure to remember Laboon when he finally makes his debut in One Piece’s live-action.