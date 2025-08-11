Netflix’s One Piece Shares First Look at Its Live-Action Giants

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is scheduled for release sometime next year, and anticipation is running high, especially after the Chopper reveal in the recent teaser. With its first season, One Piece proved that a live-action adaptation of an anime could work; however, the challenges for the next season have grown significantly due to the more fantastical elements being introduced as the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line. The vast seas of the One Piece world bring many more Devil Fruits, each posing high hurdles for live-action adaptation. One of the biggest challenges, quite literally, will be incorporating the giants, Dorry and Brogy, as the season is set to cover the Little Garden arc.

Fortunately, the first look at One Piece Season 2 has now been revealed. In the minute-and-a-half-long teaser, viewers get their first glimpse of the giants, including Brogy, co-captain of the Giant Warrior Pirates. The scene shows Nami (Emily Rudd) looking up at the towering figure from the boat. Brogy appears exactly as he does in the anime, helmet with two small horns, a rugged Viking-style appearance, and a thick beard. If anything, he looks even more Viking-like in the teaser, fueling hopes for an epic live-action portrayal of the giants in One Piece.

The New Teaser for One Piece Live-Action Reveals Brogy

Courtesy of Netflix

For the live-action adaptation of One Piece, Brandon Murray was announced as the actor portraying the giant Brogy, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his on-screen reveal. The first look at the latest trailer captures his character much as fans had anticipated. At first glance, it’s clear that Netflix will be using camera angles to emphasize the stark height difference between humans and giants. This indicates that, where possible, the series will rely on this safe approach to make the giants appear larger through perspective. However, many scenes, particularly those in the Little Garden arc, remain to be seen, leaving questions about how the live-action will handle the more complex challenges of portraying giants.

The latest teaser also includes a small but promising detail at the end, suggesting that featuring giants will work well in the series. A brief glimpse shows an even larger entity, Laboon, the island whale the Straw Hats encounter shortly after entering the Grand Line. The depiction of the massive Laboon is as intimidating as one would expect from an island-sized living creature in motion. This moment suggests that, although a full reveal of the giants Dorry and Brogy is still to come, Laboon’s successful portrayal and the brief tease of Brogy indicate that the One Piece live-action is developing with a visually striking approach and will possibly even surpass the first season.