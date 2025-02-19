Sci-Fi Fans Urge Netflix Users to Stream This Animated Sleeper Hit in Time for Season 2

Fans are urging viewers to watch a cult-favorite animated series on Netflix, giving it a second life. Animation has always been an undervalued medium among entertainment companies. Even when a company does fund an animated project, it’s never guaranteed to get the appropriate advertising or marketing. With anime becoming mainstream and will grow more in 2025, the AMC Network has attempted to cater to the anime demographic by releasing Pantheon on its AMC+ streaming service. The series is a sci-fi animated show for young adults starring a genius teenage girl trapped in a global conspiracy about digital simulation and advanced computer technology that uploads the human brain into the Cloud.

The series premiered on AMC+ and Hidive in September 2022 but received very little attention. The show was unceremoniously removed from its streaming services, a common practice among streaming companies that no longer wanted to pay to keep a series on its services. Pantheon Season 2 was moved onto Amazon Prime Video in October 2023 yet was also given little fanfare. Fortunately, the first season made its way onto Netflix in November 2024, with the second season arriving on February 21st. Fans on Reddit are promoting the show in their own time in hopes more people will watch and appreciate the series.

Can Pantheon Live Again on Netflix?

Pantheon achieved positive reviews but was underseen and was quickly erased from most streaming services. Despite the positive reviews, fans associate the series’ lack of success with AMC’s lack of advertisement and it didn’t premiere on a more popular streaming service. It was also a series with a very niche appeal, dealing with complicated topics like computer advancement, simulation, and grief. Even though the series was always destined for a cult status, fans still believe AMC and Amazon didn’t do a good job of making people aware of the show’s existence.

Netflix has often become a home for wayward shows and has even renewed once canceled series. Notoriously, Netflix brought over Cobra Kai from YouTube Red, turning the series into one of the streamer’s biggest hits. While Pantheon‘s likelihood of achieving that level of success is low, the animated show still has the potential to find a second life on Netflix. With Artificial Intelligence becoming a more hot-button issue in recent years, Pantheon‘s message about corporate corruption of technology feels more reflective of the world we live in now.

