It Just Got a Lot Harder to Watch Some of Cartoon Network's Top Shows

Sometimes, streaming gets it wrong. Over the past decade, streaming services have taken over entertainment, and there are plenty to flip through on any given day. From Disney+ to Amazon Prime and Netflix, the options are endless. Still, some shows continue to get shafted when it comes to streaming, and Max just rolled out new cuts that are targeting some of Cartoon Network's classics.

The update comes from keen fans who use Max to binge all things Cartoon Network. To kickstart October, the streaming service brought in a slew of new titles while taking others out. It seems some of those axed titles belong to Cartoon Network including Regular Show, so you can read the full list of removed shows below:

Chowder



The Amazing World of Gumball



Regular Show



Steven Universe



We Bare Bears



Ben 10 (2016)



The Powerpuff Girls (2016)



Cartoon Network Hit by Max's Mighty Axe

As you can see, a number of top titles just left Max, and it has the fandom rather pressed. Many assumed the Cartoon Network pull was a mistake, but the streaming service just shed doubt on that theory. After all, Max has updated the promo image of its Kid & Family channel. It once featured Bugs Bunny with Gumball and Steven Universe, but now? The latter two characters have been replaced with Fred Flinstone and a Care Bear.

Yeah. That's right. A Care Bear. We are not here to IP shame, but why did Max feel this change was necessary?

Luckily, Disney is still investing in these axed shows. All of the titles listed above are streaming on Hulu. So even if Warner Bros. Discovery isn't keen on Cartoon Network, the overlords at Disney are still investing in its IPs.

Max Has a Bad Reputation With Animation

Given Cartoon Network's ties to Max, this latest move is definitely baffling. Both of these entities are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery but you wouldn't know it. The lack of synergy here is almost laughable, and fans are wondering what is going on with Max's strategy for animation.

After all, the streaming service does have a rough history with animation. In 2023, Max struck a nerve with fans as it began culling its animated titles. From Over the Garden Wall to Dexter's Laboratory and Squidbillies, a slew of Cartoon Network titles were taken off the streaming service. This news paired poorly with reports that Warner Bros. Discovery was scrapping some upcoming films overall. Batwoman made headlines after the live-action movie was scrapped, but animated titles like Scoob: Holiday Hunt were also shelved despite being nearly finished.

Clearly, Max has a sordid history with animation, but the same cannot be said for anime. Recent releases like Suicide Squad Isekai and Ninja Kamui performed very well on the streaming service. In fact, Warner Bros. Discovery recently stressed an interest in expanding its investments in Japan to bring more anime to the service. But when it comes to Cartoon Network, well – the hits just keep on coming.

What do you make of this latest streaming snafu? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.