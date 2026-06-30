Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Sequel Reveals Stacked Voice Cast Ahead of Netflix Debut

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back to Netflix with a whole new batch of episodes, and the anime has revealed the new voice cast bringing all of its new characters to life. Although Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had a fairly conclusive end to its first season with all but one character dying before the finale, the anime was such a popular hit with Netflix that it was no surprise to find out that it would continue. But the real surprise came with the reveal that it would be a brand new story with brand new characters.

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has unveiled a slew of big updates about the now in the works sequel series, and fans have gotten the first look at all of the brand new characters coming in the next batch of episodes. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be sharing even more updates later this week as part of Anime Expo 2026, and is getting ready for the event with the first additions to its English and Japanese voice cast now that we’re going to see them in action.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Confirms English and Japanese Voice Cast

Courtesy of Netflix

The Japanese voice cast for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 currently includes the likes of Momoka Terasawa as Roman Carax (the kid with the camera in the promotional materials), Akari Kito as Talia Yang (the pink haired woman), Koki Uchiyama as D (the spiky haired man), and Kentaro Tone as Weak Kingsley (the infected person seen in the trailer). The English dub cast includes Valeria Rodriguez as Roman, Kimoy Lee as Talia, Nazeeh Tarsha as D, and Clancy Brown as Weak.

It was also confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will feature a new theme song titled “You Can’t Run From Me,” written by Maria Kelly and Drew Polovick (who also produced the track) and performed by Rico Nasty. This track is the main theme song behind its new trailer, and we’ll likely get much more information later this week given that the anime is one of the many franchises that’s going to be represented during the Anime Expo 2026 event later this weekend.

When Does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is currently scheduled for a worldwide debut with Netflix sometime later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. Kai Ikarashi (who directed the standout Episode 6 from the first season) takes over as director in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor will be serving as showrunners, story writers, and producers for the new episodes.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be running for ten episodes in total, and won’t likely connect too much to the story seen from the first season. Characters who died are going to stay dead, and there won’t be much connective tissue outside of the fact they take place in the same wider Cyberpunk 2077 universe. So we’ll have to see how this one turns out compared to the first season.

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