Netflix’s Supernatural Horror Anime Drops Hot New Trailer: Watch

Based on Mokumokuren’s award-winning manga, the anime adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died will debut in July 2025 as part of the Summer 2025 line-up. The anime was announced in May 2024 and has gathered quite a bit of attention for its stellar animation and intriguing plot. The manga debuted on August 31st, 2021, and is still ongoing with a few awards under its belt. It won the Traditional Chinese Global Special Prize at the eighth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2022. Additionally, the manga also ranked first in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! for the Male Readers division in 2023.

The animation studio behind The Summer Hikaru Died, CygamesPictures, is famous for producing anime based on their gaming IPs, including memorable anime series like Uma Musume and wild originals like Brave Bang Bravern! They have also released a few series based on the original manga, including Princess Connect! Re: Dive. Produced by Kadokawa, The Summer Hikaru Died will be streaming weekly on Netflix after its Japanese broadcast. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer posted by Netflix Anime to YouTube sets up the premise of the show while unveiling the ending theme, “you are my monster,” by TOOBOE, who also created the ending theme of Chainsaw Man, “jouzai.”

What Is the Plot of The Summer Hikaru Died?

The story of The Summer Hikaru Died takes place in a small village where best friends Yoshiki Tsujinaka and Hikaru Indou grew up. They have been stuck together since childhood until one day Hikaru disappears. The village went into a panic, looking everywhere for him, but the boy returned after a week as nothing happened. No one other than Yoshiki was able to figure out that despite having the same appearance and voice, it was not Hikaru but someone else. His world turns upside down when the one impersonating Hikaru turns out to be a strange creature confessing his love for him.

Overwhelmed by the grief of losing his best friend, Yoshiki is unable to move on with his life. He is even willing to accept the mysterious creature as a replacement for Hikaru, but no one knows who or what he is. Even the creature is unaware of his origins and the only thing he knows is his love for Yoshiki. However, while Yoshiki is stuck in his own dilemma, strange occurrences start happening around them, bringing unsettling chaos to the once peaceful village.

