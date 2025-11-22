Netflix’s Biggest Exclusive Anime Returning in 2026 With New Episodes: New Look Revealed

Netflix’s biggest exclusive anime has confirmed it’s coming back with new episodes next year, and has revealed the first look at what to expect from its big return. Netflix has really been shaking up the anime world in the last few years as they have locked down some big exclusives alongside new original productions for the streaming service. But while Netflix used to hold back their shows until a later date, the streaming service has been tightening up its release windows so fans all around the world can check out the newest releases at the same time. That’s the case for one big show’s comeback too.

My Happy Marriage might have been hit with some delays during the course of its second season, but announced that it was going to continue with a new project at some point in the future. The anime adaptation for Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s My Happy Marriage light novel series has been a major streaming hit ever since it made its debut a couple of years ago, and it has now confirmed it will be continuing with three new episodes coming to Netflix next year. Check out the first look at its return below.

My Happy Marriage Returning to Netflix With New Episodes in 2026

As detailed via press release, My Happy Marriage will be returning to Netflix in 2026 with three new episodes. The release window or date for these new episodes have yet to be announced as of this time, nor has it been revealed how long each of these new entries will be. The anime thankfully is continuing beyond its very successful second season with the streaming service, but it’s also not a full third season as many fans might have been hoping to see with such a continuation.

My Happy Marriage‘s new episodes will feature the same creative staff and voice cast as seen with the first two seasons (that you can catch up with Netflix in the meantime). Director Takehiro Kubota (who directed the first two seasons as well), shared the following statement for the anime’s return, “Thanks to all the fans who have supported My Happy Marriage, we are able to produce these three-episode special episodes following Season Two. I hope everyone will warmly watch over the two as they appear together in the beautiful new artwork. May Miyo and Kiyoka remain bound together in happiness for many years to come.”

My Happy Marriage Creator Reacts to 2026 Anime

Original series writer Akumi Akitogi is excited for the new episodes too as they shared, “The three-episode special episodes of the My Happy Marriage anime has been officially confirmed! Thanks to the wonderful staff and the many devoted fans, we will once again be able to see Miyo and Kiyoka’s ‘happy marriage’ brought to life in anime form. I believe this will turn into a truly beautiful wedding, and I would be delighted if many people could join us in celebrating it.”

Updates for these new episodes will be revealed at a later date, but you can catch up with the first two seasons with Netflix while you wait. The series is available with both Japanese and English language audio, and it’s been a hit with fans ever since it made its debut. It held strong even during all of its delays, and that likely means these next episodes are going to be just as big.

