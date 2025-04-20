My Happy Marriage Season 2 Sets Finale Release Date After Several Delays

After the release of Season 2 Episode 11 on March 11th, My Happy Marriage delayed the final episodes due to production issues. Ideally, Episode 12 would’ve been released on March 24th and Episode 13 on March 31st, concluding the series before the Spring 2025 anime season. However, after the delays kept happening, Netflix didn’t share a release date for a while. However, it’s been confirmed that the two final episodes will be released simultaneously on April 25th. My Happy Marriage is a popular shojo anime series based on Akumi Agitogi’s light novel of the same name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of the anime debuted in July 2023 and instantly became a fan favorite with its gorgeous animation, captivating story, and intriguing characters. The story in Season 2 is getting more intense than ever as it focuses on Miyo, who comes to terms with her identity as a Usuba and the Dream Sight Maiden. Not only has she gained more confidence thanks to the support of those around her, but she’s also able to use her ability quite well. Season 2 has been a roller coaster of emotions, with the couple facing several challenges as they find themselves in the middle of politics and power struggles.

The last 2 episodes of "My Happy Marriage" Season 2 will finally be available on Netflix on April 25. pic.twitter.com/vftD5c2ps8 — Shoujo Crave (@shoujocrave) April 17, 2025

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Finale Will Feature the Main Couple’s Confrontation With Usui

Naoshi Usui is the main antagonist of the story; the founder and leader of the Gifted Communion cult. He is also the nephew of Miyo’s maternal grandfather and the only known holder of the gift called Opinokinesis, the ability to manipulate the five senses. Usui appears in season 2, seeking Miyo’s Dream-Sight gift. However, no one would’ve expected that the one assisting him would be Arata Usuba, Miyo’s cousin. The story takes a major turn with the appearance of Usui, plunging the lives of everyone around Miyo into chaos.

Amidst all this, Miyo is completely heartbroken after Kiyoka is falsely accused of a serious crime. Before being taken away, he confesses his feelings to her, leaving her with regret over not conveying her feelings sooner. The latest episode focuses mostly on Miyo trying to save Kiyo with her dream sight, after she enlists help from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit and Tadakiyo, along with Kiyo. It was a rather risky move, but their efforts pay off as Miyo is finally able to reunite with Kiyoka, who arrives just in time to save her from a dangerous monster.

The episode ends with Miyo and Kiyoka coming across Usui and Arata, standing side-by-side. Usui only greets Miyo and ignores Kiyoka, further implying his business is only with her. After this major cliffhanger, the real battle against the Gifted Communion will begin in Episode 12 as the couple and their allies attempt to put an end to the villains’ schemes. Fans will get to watch two episodes at once, concluding the latest season, which is quite expected considering they had to wait a few weeks. After the second season, another anime of My Happy Marriage will be released, but so far, it’s unclear if it will be a series or a film.

H/T: @shoujocrave on X