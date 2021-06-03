Netflix's Trese Drops First Poster

Netflix has muscled its way into the world of anime with its big-time hits including the likes of Castlevania, Seis Manos, Baki: Son of Ogre, Beastars, and Yasuke to name a few, and this summer will see the release of another new series in the form of Trese, which the streaming service has released a new poster for. Set to hit the streaming platform on June 11th, the series is based on a series of graphic novels that feature a supernatural detective who works in the world of magic and monsters to solve crimes that are anything but normal.

While a number of animated series, including the likes of Castlevania, Seis Manos, and Blood of the Gods, have been produced by Powerhouse Animation, Trese is set to arrive thanks to BASE Entertainment, with jay Oliva of The Legend of Korra fame acting as an executive producer on the project. The series first came to life in the Philippine's thanks to the work of creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo and is definitely looking to hit a much larger audience when it hits Netflix later this month.

Netflix shared the new poster for this dark supernatural animated series via their Official Twitter Account, giving us a better look at protagonist Trese and the dark world that she is a part of that is fit to bursting with things that go bump in the night:

She's the bridge between the real and the supernatural. Trese arrives June 11. pic.twitter.com/fndTZa9bQY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 28, 2021

Netflix is aiming to have plenty of new announcements in their upcoming Geeked week, which will have announcements for both returning and new series. With Castlevania having recently ended its series following the arrival of its fourth season, there is definitely plenty of room for a new series to take the reins of the streaming service.

Netflix released the official description for Trese on their website which reads as such:

"Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings."

