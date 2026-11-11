Mashle Season 3 Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is gearing up for its highly anticipated return for a third season next year, and has now confirmed its release date ahead of its launch with Crunchyroll. Mashle: Magic and Muscles might not have been one of the most notable Shonen Jump releases when Hajime Komoto’s original manga series was active, but the series has found a whole new life in the last few years. And it’s about to be bigger than ever next year with both a TV anime and a new live-action movie now in the works.

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MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc will be making its debut early next year as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits on January 9th. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date, Crunchyroll has dropped a new trailer for the season that you can check out in action below showing off the best look at the coming episodes thus far.

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MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc will be making its debut on January 9th as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan. That’s also where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first two seasons of the series thus far, and that’s going to be necessary as this third season picks up in the midst of that final exam that ended the second season. It’s going to feature a mostly returning staff from the second season too.

Tomoya Tanaka is returning as director of MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc for A-1 Pictures with Yosuke Kuroda returning as series writer, Masaru Yokoyama composing the music, and Chiaki Furuzumi taking over as character designer. It’s also been revealed that its core cast is set to return to with Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett all set for their comebacks thus far.

What’s Next for Mashle in 2027?

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Mashle: Magic and Muscles is set to have a huge return for the franchise with not only a third season of the TV anime coming next year, but it’s also got a new live-action feature film in the works as well. Surprising revealed to be in production, the new live-action Mashle movie is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on March 19th, and Warner Bros., Fuji TV, and Toho are overseeing the film with CREDEUS handling the production. But no international release plans have been announced as of the time of this writing.

It’s also been revealed that Mackenyu, who currently stars in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series as Roronoa Zoro, has been cast as the live-action Mash. The actor revealed that he’s spent three years training for the role, and that’s bound to end up with a fantastic final result. But we’ll be seeing it more in action likely next year once the anime is up and running. What are you hoping to see from Mashle‘s big 2027 takeover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.