Netflix’s Coolest Anime Hit Drops New Look at Live-Action Movie

Netflix’s coolest breakout anime hit is making the jump to live-action with a new feature film, and now fans have gotten a new look at the movie with some new cast additions added to the mix. Netflix has been offering its fair share of impressive exclusive anime releases over the years, but one hitting screens last year ended up being a major hit with the streamer after it made the jump from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Now the franchise is getting even bigger with the debut of its new live-action adaptation.

Sakamoto Days has been a huge hit for Netflix since it made its debut last year, and it’s currently working on its return with Season 2 in the near future. The franchise is going out even further with a brand new live-action feature film as well, and it’s currently scheduled for a release in Japan later this Spring. Now fans have gotten a new look at the film with two new additions to the cast with special posters revealed for Lu and Heisuke ahead of their live-action debut. You can check them out below.

What to Know for Sakamoto Days’ Live-Action Movie

Courtesy of Avex Pictures

Sakamoto Days‘ new live-action movie is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on April 19th, but it has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Mayu Yokota will be joining the film as the Lu Shaotang (who you can see in the poster above), and Junki Tozuka will be joining as Heisuke Mashimo (who you can see in the poster below). Previously confirmed members of the cast include Ren Meguro as Taro Sakamoto, Fumiya Takahashi as Shin Asakura, Aya Ueto as Aoi Sakamoto, and Miyu Yoshimoto as Hana Sakamoto.

Yuichi Fukuda will be writing and directing the new Sakamoto Days live-action film for CREDEUS, Avex Pictures and Toho with Keiya Tabuchi directing the action. The film has been developing at a rather quick pace ever since it was confirmed to be in the works last year, and it’s likely going to be reaching its release date in Japan later this Spring. But as the anime has been big internationally, there is a hope that fans won’t have to wait too much longer following its debut to see it for themselves.

What’s Next for Sakamoto Days?

Courtesy of Avex Pictures

As for the Sakamoto Days franchise on a whole, Yuto Suzuki is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga series overall. It’s yet to be revealed exactly when the creator will bring it all to an end, but it’s highly likely that we’ll see it end sometime in 2026. Following the end of the anime’s debut season, it was also confirmed that the series would be returning for a second season in the near future. But it has yet to reveal a release date or window as of this time.

It has been revealed that Netflix will be streaming Sakamoto Days Season 2 when the anime does finally come back, but it’s just a matter of waiting to see how it all shakes out. With the manga ending soon, a new season of the anime in the works, and a live-action movie on the way, there’s a lot to look forward to for the Shonen Jump favorite.

