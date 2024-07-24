NFL Star Jamaal Williams on Black Anime Fandom’s Growth

Jamaal Williams might be the most visible Black nerd in the NFL. And, he’s always been a fan of nerdy hobbies like collecting Pokemon cards or watching anime. During Anime Expo 2024, ComicBook had the chance to speak with the New Orleans Saints running back about how much more accepted geek culture is among young people now. Williams highlighted his own journey with anime and how he used his fandom to help stay the course all the way to the NFL.

Now, the entire journey wasn’t without bumps in the road. But, the 29-year-old back recognizes that his favorite shows like Naruto have helped form a place of comfort that he can look towards in his personal life. Cruchyroll hosted a panel featuring Kiera Please and LeAlec Murphy with Kimberly Adams moderating. Just the number of Black celebrities that have openly embraced anime recently is an eye-opener.

“I just feel like there’s so many people that are like celebrities. Meg! [Thee Stallion] Athletes like Noah Lyles, me. There are a lot of people who are expressing anime out there now, to let Black nerds know. Well, let everybody know that it’s okay to like anime. Like, it’s okay. You can still live a normal life, and like your stuff, and put them together. And you can let people know what you’re doing. I do!

Navigating Anime Fandom & Athletic Pursuits

Jamaal Williams stands at the far left.

“It’s just funny to me now, because my friends, while still in high school, they still messed with me. ‘You remember how you used to run around with your hands behind your back?’ So yup, every day I let them know, because I always like well, they respected because I played football right? Well the, they were gonna have to accept my nerdy ways because I wasn’t changing for anybody. I was always going to be a nerd. I was never changing to be something I’m not. I just liked anime because it kept me calm and kept me focused. It was my peace zone.”

“So, it was something positive. It was never anything I was going to get in trouble for. It was never anything that was going to put me in positions to mess up my career. I feel like it was great for meeting adversity and I was great for learning to stay calm. Even now, when I’m going through stuff, the older I get, I can go back to watching the stuff I was watching when I was little. I learn new ways of living, learn new ways of handling adversity. I think it’s just healthy really.”

