One Piece Fan Goes Viral for Hosting a Bloody Marineford Birthday

One Piece has some of the most memorable moments in anime and manga, and one fan has gone viral for their rather heartbreaking birthday cake highlighting one of the franchise's most depressing moments! One Piece is now in the midst of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and that means it's finally starting to set the stage for its grand finale. That also means it's the best time to look back on everything that has happened so far, and how much Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats have been through since their journey first began.

The real turning point of the franchise was right before the time skip as Luffy took on his most physically and emotionally challenging fight yet as he tried to save his brother, Portgas D. Ace, from being executed at Marineford. It led to a massive war with some waves that continue to reverberate through the franchise to this day, and is still one of Luffy's biggest losses. Now it's a scene breaking hearts all over again thanks to charrita_peruana on TikTok, whose birthday was capped off with an Ace cake with a giant hole through his chest. Check it out and see why it's gone viral with fans.

One Piece: Ace Dies

One Piece has never really been the same since Ace was killed by Akainu. After this significant loss nearly destroyed Luffy mentally, he was able to recover from it and decide on what to do moving forward. This was after so many changes ahead of the New World saga as well. This was following Luffy getting separated from the rest of the Straw Hat crew during the disastrous events of their initial landing on Sabaody, and after Luffy tore his way through the Impel Down prison to even get to Marineford in the first place.

It was a string of arcs that saw Luffy pushing himself to the brink just to save Ace, and when he failed it nearly broke him. But in that failure, Luffy was also able to think about what he's lacking in strength and durability. For the first real time in the series, he and the other members of the Straw Hats decide to train in their respective ways for two years for the crop of much stronger opponents in their future. And it's been paying off thus far.

One Piece: Why Ace Is Still Important

Although Ace is no longer a physical part of One Piece, series creator Eiichiro Oda continues to highlight the character in smaller moments to help showcase that he's still very much an important part of the overall world. We've seen bits of Ace's adventures in Wano, and some of what he was doing before his death, and it's clear that even spiritually he still very much has an impact on both Luffy and Sabo. But while it was a heartbreaking death of a fan favorite, it also brought Luffy to the level he's at today.

In both the anime and manga, Luffy has reached new heights of power than he ever expected to and even awakened his Devil Fruit to a new level. He's become an Emperor of the Sea, and will likely be the King of the Pirates before the series comes to an end. It all really started here as Luffy wanted to make sure that he never goes through another devastating loss like that again. It made for a much different kind of Luffy, and now fans can look back on this moment ironically knowing it all eventually worked out for him.