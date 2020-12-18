One Piece Gets Its Own Channel on Pluto TV

✖

One Piece's one-thousandth chapter is about to land in the world of the manga, acting as a big achievement for the mangaka Eiichiro Oda, and it seems as if the anime is getting an honor all its own as the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates have received their own television channel that you can watch completely for free! Pluto TV, the streaming service that is set up as if it were a television channel, announced earlier this week that you can watch Luffy and his crew any time you want as it has added the series to its platform!

One Piece's anime is still a number of episodes away from hitting its one-thousandth milestone, but it certainly is working toward that number as well as it continues to chronicle the Wano Arc, which sees the Straw Hat Pirates navigating the isolated nation while battling against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates. One Piece won't be joining Pluto TV alone, as there are already anime channels set up for the likes of Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more Shonen series if you want to take the opportunity to dive in. With streaming services battling one another to corner the market of anime, Pluto TV is attempting to make its way into the fight as well!

Toei Animation shared the big reveal on their Official Twitter Account, sharing the fact that One Piece's anime has been given its own channel on Pluto TV, which will air the episodes of the series in their original Japanese dub with English subtitles added to the proceedings:

ONE PIECE. ALL DAY. 24/7. The Straw Hat Pirates now have their own channel! Check it out for free on #PlutoTV (CH. 834)!!! 🏴‍☠️📺👀 ➡️https://t.co/cnaYpgbOVQ pic.twitter.com/YR41chXuTy — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 15, 2020

One Piece has been revealed to be ending within the next five years, as Oda has announced that the journey of Monkey D. Luffy to become the King of the Pirates is close to taking its final bow. With the Wano Arc giving us some of the biggest battles that have ever taken place in the Shonen series, we have to wonder how Oda will be able to top himself when the Shonen series wraps!

What do you think of One Piece getting its own television channel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates!