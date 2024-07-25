One Piece Cosplay Brings the Seas’ Greatest Swordsman to Life

The world of One Piece has a lot of characters, and to be frank, they are all insanely attractive. No matter what your type is, One Piece will match it. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has created dozens of pirates that the fandom stans without question. And thanks to one cosplayer, Dracula Mihawk is going viral after coming to life.

The tribute comes from Instagram thanks to user Sir Julius Cosplay. The fan, who also goes by Mike online, is no stranger to cosplaying anime. Still, their recent take on One Piece is second to none as it brings Mihawk into our world.

Dressed in a familiar red coat, Mike’s cosplay brings all the best pieces of Mihawk to life. From their sword to their sharp features, this tribute has it all. Even Mihawk’s iconic sword is done justice with this cosplay, so we’re sure the secret Emperor would enjoy this cosplay.

Obviously, Mihawk has been a favorite in One Piece for decades, and a whole new audience has recently fallen for the swordsmen. The pirate was brought to life in Netflix’s One Piece, after all. The live-action adaptation saw Mihawk grace the screen as his first encounter with Zoro was adapted. Actor Steven John Ward excelled in his portrayal of the pirate, and Mihawk’s recent surge is a gift to all One Piece fans.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can find the hit series streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for its manga, the ongoing series is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

