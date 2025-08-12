One Piece Anime Finally Reveals the Egghead Arc’s Main Villains

One Piece’s anime commenced the Egghead Incident Arc in January 2024 and is now heading towards its finale. After Luffy’s legendary victory against Kaido in Wano, the crew arrives in the futuristic island of Egghead. They meet Dr. Vegapunk, the world’s most genius scientist, who spent several decades doing the World Government’s bidding. Although Vegapunk’s contributions have helped the Marines significantly, the World Government doesn’t hesitate for a second to cast him aside after learning that he has been researching the Void Century. As we have learned from the Ohara Incident, they don’t plan on letting anyone live if they have even brief knowledge about the world’s true history.

As soon as Luffy and his crew arrive on the island with Jewelry Bonney, they are stuck fighting several opponents. First, the CP0 agents arrive on the island and challenge the crew. After their defeat, Admiral Kizaru brings 100 Marine ships, which include several Vice Admirals. Even though Luffy’s group is outnumbered, they still weren’t overwhelmed by their enemies. Finally, Saturn’s arrival makes things worse since his demonic powers and regenerative abilities are something the crew has never faced before. While the arc is mostly action-driven, the series features Kuma’s backstory in the middle of the battle. Now that Kuma’s flashback has finally concluded and the fighting has resumed, the Egghead Incident Arc is heading towards its finale.

One Piece’s Latest Opening Teases the Five Elders’ Powers

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although the crew has faced several opponents in Egghead so far, none of them were the primary antagonists, not even Kizaru. The latest opening theme, Carminde by Ellegarden, which debuted in Episode 1139, finally reveals that the main villains of the arc will be all Five Elders. So far, only Saturn is fighting the crew on the island, but soon, the other four will follow him. The opening theme shows their silhouettes and only features the true forms of Saturn and Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro.

Nusjuro’s form is a hybrid of a skeletal horse and himself. He carries around a sword to attack his opponents, unlike Saturn, who relies more heavily on his powers than close combat. During the Reverie Incident flashback, Sabo entered the Throne Room to rescue Nefertari Cobra from Imu and the Elders. However, he didn’t expect all five Elders to take on demonic forms. He even commented that the top of the world looks like hell. The manga only showed silhouettes back then and revealed their powers in the Egghead Incident Arc. They will arrive on the island using the same summoning circle and will cause way more problems for the pirates than Kizaru ever did.