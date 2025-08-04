One Piece Drops First Look Trailer for Egghead Arc’s Future

One Piece has officially wrapped up its flashback arc looking back on Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past, and now the anime has dropped the first look at what’s coming next in the rest of the Egghead Arc. One Piece: Egghead Arc resumed for Part 2 of the arc following a six month hiatus, and a few episodes into the arc’s comeback it kicked off a new flashback that has been the focus for the past few months. Now that the flashback arc has come to its end, it’s finally time to return to the present day events on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory.

With the newest episode of One Piece reuniting Kuma and Bonney after years of being split apart (as fans had seen through the flashback arc’s episodes), the anime is now gearing up for the true action of the Egghead Arc. Debuting a special new teaser trailer highlighting the fights to come, One Piece has also given fans the first taste of its new opening theme coming to the series later this Summer as well. Check it all out in action below.

What to Know for One Piece: Egghead Arc

The new opening theme for the next phase of One Piece: Egghead Arc is titled “CARMINE” as performed by ELLEGARDEN. While the episode it will be debuting with has yet to be revealed as of this time, it will be kicking in with the anime sometime this month. This makes a lot of sense given that the anime is now heading towards a chaotic phase of the new arc. Now that the flashback has ended, it’s time to return to its focus on Luffy and the Straw Hats as they are trying to somehow escape from everything happening across the island laboratory itself. Which has since gotten much more difficult.

The latest episode of One Piece revealed that while Kuma had been able to deal damage to St. Saturn as seen with the previous episode, Saturn was able to quickly regenerate and heal from the damage. It’s now as if nothing happened at all, so the Straw Hats will now be focused on trying to escape rather than trying to fight one of the Five Elders head on. Escape is going to be tougher, however, as a new Buster Call has been activated to wipe out Egghead in its entirety too.

What’s Next for One Piece?

With the debut of a new opening and likely a new ending for the One Piece anime, it really does mark a period of big changes coming on the horizon. Saturn had activated the Buster Call because of everything gathering on the island. Dr. Vegapunk had been researching the real history of the world, Luffy’s Gear Fifth form has brought back Nika’s powers, Kuma has reunited with his daughter, and these are all major problems for the Marines. So now Luffy needs to somehow survive yet another massive island escape through another Buster Call.

It also means that now is the best time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime thus far. If you wanted to catch the newest episodes of One Piece: Egghead Arc (which has new English dub episodes on the way), you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.