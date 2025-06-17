When Will One Piece’s Anime End Kuma’s Backstory?

One Piece’s anime is currently in its Egghead Incident Arc as the chaotic fight takes a side step because of its highly-anticipated flashback. Even after Admiral Kizaru arrived with a hundred Marine Ships to kill Vegapunk and capture a Yonko crew, Luffy and the others managed to get the upper hand. They would’ve soon been able to head towards Elbaf, the Land of the Giants, if not for the sudden appearance of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders. The anime only revealed silhouettes of the Five Elders’ demonic forms, but it’s much more horrifying than anyone could’ve imagined. Saturn can transform into a gigantic spider-legged humanoid with a set of horns.

Seeing him suddenly show up on the island, in the middle of the fight, Bonney couldn’t keep her cool and rushed to attack him. However, not only is he unfazed, but he’s crushing the girl with his hand while the Marines point their guns at her. In such a dire situation, Bonney remembers her father and the suffering he went through his entire life. That’s when the backstory begins, beginning from his birth to the moment that led him to strike a deal with Vegapunk in order to save Bonney. Now that we are one step closer to learning the truth about his tragedy, the anime will soon wrap up the backstory and continue the fight against the villains.

Kuma’s Backstory Will End in One Piece Chapter 1136

One Piece’s anime is currently adapting one chapter per episode while also adding a few filler scenes in between to keep up the pace. The backstory kicks off in Episode 1129, adapting Chapter 1095 of the manga. If the anime keeps up the same pace, Episode 1136 will adapt Chapter 1102, which wraps up the flashback. The fight at Egghead will continue in Episode 1137 where we will finally learn what will happen to Bonney after Saturn arrives at Egghead.

Although the anime has revealed the reason Kuma met with Vegapunk, we still don’t know what transpired between the two that resulted in the scientist erasing Kuma’s humanity. Vegapunk certainly was interested in Kuma’s bloodline, but he was never cruel enough to trick someone into such a brutal fate, especially a man who has a daughter to take care of. He only wanted to research Kuma’s blood and model his army of Cyborg Clones after him. However, the Kuma we know in the present has been turned into a Pacifista, with the anime gradually revealing what led to him becoming a mindless puppet.

The anime has currently released Episode 1133, where Saturn is aware of the deal between Kuma and Vegapunk. He clearly has a scheme that would cause Kuma to suffer more, explaining why Bonney reacted so strongly after seeing him. The backstory will also focus on what happened to Bonney after her father left her for good, and the struggles she faced as a young child out on the brutal sea.