One Piece Staff Doubts IShowSpeed’s Claim to Stream All Epiosdes

IShowSpeed is a popular American YouTuber and online streamer, who often talks about his love for One Piece in his streams. In one of his streams, he shares how Luffy saved his life. He was depressed during the COVID-19 pandemic and with nothing to do. However, watching One Piece changed his life. On his official Twitter account and YouTube channel, he has put Luffy in the header and profile pictures. As someone who doesn’t hide his love for the show, Speed is widely appreciated by One Piece fans.

On January 4th and 5th, the Orange County Convention Center in Orland held a One Piece Card Game event as part of the BANDAI CARD GAMES Fest 24-25 World Tour. The main event crowns each region’s Pirate King and determines who advances to the World Championship in Japan. Additionally, there are multiple side events, including the Card Game Championship 2024 Side Event. Speed makes an appearance as a special guest during the event. After that, in one of his streams, he claims to have met the Head Producer of Toei, who gave him permission to stream all episodes. However, a One Piece staff member issued a statement aiming to debunk the claim, risking fan outrage in the process.

🚨| WATCH: Speed reveals he’s been given permission by the One Piece producer to stream every episode of the anime live on his channel 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/I9F75FjeNh — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 5, 2025

One Piece Live-Action Advisor Casts Doubt Upon IShowSpeed’s Claim

On January 5th, @IShowSpeedHQ shared a video on X with the caption, “Speed reveals he’s been given permission by the One Piece producer to stream every episode of the anime live on his channel.”

In the video, Speed reveals he met the Producer of One Piece,who gave him permission to stream all the episodes. He happily announces that he won’t be copyrighted for the stream. As we are aware, Toei is incredibly strict with its copyright rules so this is the first someone has been allowed to do. @pewpiece, a popular One Piece account, known for sharing reliable news also said, “IShowSpeed’s Cameraman Slipperrz Says Speed Got the OK to Stream One Piece from Toei’s Head Producer, One of the Few People Who Met Oda, and It’s All on Camera and he will show it to everyone soon .”

"So-and-so got permission to show every episode of One Piece."



No they didn't 🤣



Maybe an oblivious low-rung Toei US-based employee told them they could use clips. *Maybe*



But if anyone showed full eps for free, every single OP streaming service would be raising eyebrows. — Greg (@ochimusha108) January 7, 2025

Fans were no doubt excited about the news until Greg Werner made a controversial post about the latest news. Greg’s account on X, @ochimusha108, shares, “‘So-and-so got permission to show every episode of One Piece.’ No, they didn’t. Maybe an oblivious low-rung Toei US-based employee told them they could use clips. *Maybe* But if anyone showed full eps for free, every single OP streaming service would be raising eyebrows.”

Greg is a well-known figure in the One Piece fan community, known for being a passionate fan of the series for decades. Over the years, he has contributed extensively through fan theories, articles, and commentary. His dedication and deep understanding of the show led to collaborations with the official One Piece team.

Even VIZ Media and Shueisha recognize his work, particularly as a columnist and writer for the official One Piece website and other publications. However, fans doubt Greg’s statement regarding Speed’s claim but he is pretty confident with his claim. While the community is divided over the issue, Toei remains silent on the matter. Even so, there has been confirmation that Speed met Miki Kobayashi, the Toei Animation Producer who has promoted the anime through various marketing strategies.

