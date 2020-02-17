One Piece Reveals Surprising Fact About Kaido

When it comes to One Piece, fans are always looking to suss out new info about their favs. From the Straw Hat crew and beyond, it is hard to sneak information past the series’ fandom. That is why a recent revelation from Kaido has got social media geeking out; It turns out the Beasts Pirates captain has been hiding a secret, and it was bared for the world to see recently.

And when we say bared, we really do mean bared. Kaido isn’t nearly as swole as we expected, and it has got our heads in a tizzy.

Recently, fans were let in on the secret when a new chapter of One Piece went live. The update followed Kozuki Oden as the man faced against Kaido in battle decades ago. The fight witnessed a rather different Kaido get to work, and fan-sites like the Library of Ohara were stunned by what they saw.

omg Kaido’s legs what pic.twitter.com/MCeepPdsfG — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 16, 2020

After all, no one expected Kaido to have such scrawny legs, but alas – here we are.

As you can see above, the image shows how tiny Kaido’s legs are. It seems like Oden has legs as big if not thicker than the Yonko, and that is crazy impressive given how big Kaido’s torso is. Time and again, the Yonko has been referred to as the deadliest pirate sailing the seas, and his usual outfit makes his legs appear much bigger. But as it turns out, Kaido has been hiding his rail-thin legs under those pants for years.

Despite his scrawny legs, Kaido is still fiercely strong, and he manages to show Oden why he earned such a fearsome reputation. Now, One Piece fans are eager to see if Kaido has been hitting leg day at the gym… or whether Luffy will have him at a disadvantage.

