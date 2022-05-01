One Piece to Get Roller Coaster at Universal Studios

✖

One Piece is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and no other show touts a reputation quite like it. After all, the series has been around for decades, and Luffy has made tons of accomplishments in his time. Soon, the Straw Hat pirate will welcome another record when its first roller coaster gets off the ground, and we have Universal Studios to thank.

The update comes from Universal Studios Japan itself for those curious. It turns out the park will host the One Piece Premier Summer 2022 starting this July. For more than four months, the theme park will celebrate One Piece will special attractions, and one of them is a full-blown roller coaster.

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

Now, Universal Studios Japan isn't about to build a whole new rollercoaster for the anime. It turns out the ride will come around thanks to an overlay on the Hollywood Dream ride. As for the roller coaster, it will be named Departure! Mini Merry II and ask fans to steer their own pirate ship high in the sky. The ride will come complete with background music and VFXs alongside an audio recording of the anime's lead stars.

This roller coaster debut marks a first for One Piece as the anime tends to opt for less complicated ideas. Sure, there are other things harder than re-theming an entire roller coaster, but One Piece is going to stick through the burden regardless. And with other attractions like Sanji's Pirate Restaurant joining this summer event, you can bet One Piece fans will be dying to make a visit.

HT – Crunchyroll