One Piece Artwork Gives Wano's Yonkos a Classical Makeover

One Piece's Wano Arc has been one of the biggest, most action-packed arc in the decades-long story of the Straw Hat Pirates that was created by Eiichiro Oda, and that is in part thanks to the menace created by the union between Kaido and Big Mom, as one fan artist has created some truly terrifying artwork for the original members of the Rock Pirates. As the anime follows the early days of Kozuki Oden, one of Wano's most famous residents, the manga is neck-deep in the "War For Wano", which highlights the fearsome power of these Yonko.

Warning. If you don't want slight spoilers for the War For Wano Arc currently taking place in One Piece's manga, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

Twitter Artist Awfulo Wafalo shared this insane acrylic art that shows us the current forms of Big Mom and Kaido in the pages of One Piece's manga, with the captain of the Beast Pirates showing off his ability to merge his human form with his dragon one, making him an even bigger threat to Luffy and his crew:

HELL, acrylic on 16”x20” canvas. pic.twitter.com/7OWPXvEfi1 — WAFALO (PRINT STORE is open 4/5 - 4/12!) (@awfulowafalo) April 5, 2021

When Luffy first arrived in Wano, he attempted to fight against Kaido in the invincible dragon form that was granted to him thanks to the Fish Fish Devil Fruit, and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates found himself unable to make a dent on the captain of the Beast Pirates. Though things have changed in the current War for Wano arc, with Monkey gaining some much-needed additional strength thanks to some intense training wherein he would literally punch slabs of steel, his fight with Kaido is turning out to be one of the toughest that he has ever encountered.

Kaido and Big Mom's past will be briefly explored in the flashback of Kozuki Oden that is currently playing out in the episodes of One Piece's anime, and it will be interesting to see what happens to the Yonko when the War for Wano Arc comes to a close. Needless to say, they've earned their spots as two of the biggest villains that the Straw Hat Pirates have ever faced.

