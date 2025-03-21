Baskin-Robbins Teases One Piece Ice Cream

Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have never turned down a meal in One Piece. The Straw Hat captain in particular always seemingly is looking for some delicious edibles to chow down on, fueling his quest to become the king of the pirates. While sailing the Grand Line, the crew of the Thousand Sunny won’t turn down a good dessert, and that fact might be making its way to the real world. In a new teaser, it seems as though one of the biggest ice cream chains in the world, Baskin-Robbins, is about to go all-in on Eiichiro Oda’s shonen series as a One Piece crossover is all but being teased.

While details about this new collaboration are few and far between, the ice cream producers have shared a new shadowy image that all but confirms that the anime partnership is on the way. The image, which you can check out below, gathers together the outline of the Straw Hat Pirates and teases that the crossover will take place next month, April 2025. As of yet, we have yet to learn whether this crossover will be a worldwide one or if it will only take place in Japan but considering just how big One Piece has been in recent years, we’re crossing our fingers that Baskin-Robbins in the West will also bring Straw Hat ice cream to anime fans.

One Piece Food Collaborations

The upcoming One Piece and Baskin-Robbins team-up is far from the first time that real-world eateries have decided to visit the Grand Line. In fact, the One Piece Cafe, a Las Vegas restaurant, is still in operation and has recreated several edibles from the series for real-life fans to enjoy. While some anime-based cafes have opened in the past, many were only for a limited time but the One Piece Cafe’s popularity has made it a permanent fixture in the “Entertainment Capital of The World.”

In Japan, not only does the country have several One Piece cafes but the home of anime takes its love of the Straw Hats one step further. In recent years, the shonen franchise opened up a gym that allows fans to lift weights that would give Luffy a killer workout, though unfortunately, the One Piece Fitness Gym has shown no signs of coming to North America at this time.

When it comes to Baskin-Robbins, the ice cream vendor has teamed up with quite a few anime franchises in the past. To date, Baskin-Robbins has collaborated with Pokemon, Hello Kitty, and Dragon Ball Z, though not all of these partnerships have arrived in the West. Fingers crossed that Luffy and company’s ice cream will come to North America next month thanks to the ever-growing popularity of the shonen franchise.

