Baskin-Robbins Shares First Look At Its One Piece Ice Cream

The One Piece Cafe has become a hit in Las Vegas since it swung open its doors last year, proving that the Straw Hat Pirates have become a hit in North America. With Luffy and company routinely chowing down during their many travels on the Grand Line, it should make sense that Eiichiro Oda’s shonen series is tailor-made for edible crossovers. Earlier this year, ice cream purveyors Baskin-Robbins were teasing that a One Piece crossover was on the way and this teaser has been confirmed as the retailers have revealed a first look at the Straw Hat promotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this crossover is a Japan-exclusive, Baskin-Robbins still shared the goods with all anime fans worldwide. The event will take place from April 1st next month until May 8th, offering Straw Hat enthusiasts the chance to pick up ice cream that would fit right into the Grand Line. Here are the flavors that Baskin-Robbins has confirmed as a part of this anime collaboration and you can check out the new poster released for this crossover below.

Gomu Gomu no Fruit Punch

Luffy Suge!! Pirate Double Cup

Zoro & Sanji Royoyoku Sundae

Nami Kirakira Orange Sundae

Chopper Sakura Amaama Sundae

Egghead Ice Cream Set

baskin-robbins

The One Piece Crossovers of Legend

When it comes to anime crossovers, One Piece has its fair share of team-ups that we’ve seen in the past. The legendary meeting of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Z-Fighters took place in a special episode of One Piece that brought in the characters of Dragon Ball Z for a one-off adventure. Thanks to video games like Jump Force, Luffy has been able to fight side-by-side with far more anime characters than just Goku as the fighting game features the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and many more. With Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece in its final saga, it will be interesting to see if the Straw Hats have any more anime crossovers before the end.

Thanks to the One Piece Netflix adaptation, the shonen franchise is getting another highly anticipated crossover. As one of the first anime projects for LEGO, the Going Merry and various locales will be recreated via the building sets that have become the top of their field over the years. Considering how long anime fans have been hoping to see any anime franchise receive official LEGO sets of their own to join the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and more, starting with One Piece feels like a safe bet for getting the ball rolling on potential future anime sets.

Want to see if this Baskin-Robbins anime collab will make its way to the West in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Baskin-Robbins Official Website