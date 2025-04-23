One Piece’s Best Girl Can’t Catch a Break With Her Latest Fights

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc has just kicked off a brutal fight against the Holy Knights. The worst part is that the Straw Hat Pirates only recently arrived on the island, but now they’re forced to go against some of the most powerful opponents they have ever faced. The chaos in Egghead was horrifying, with Admiral Kizaru and the Gorosei along with a hundred Marine ships attacking them all at once. However, Elbaf appears to be even more difficult for them, with Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham attacking them at once. They are also extremely cruel with their methods since they target the children first, which worsens the situation a lot.

However, with Loki being free from his shackles and the fact that Luffy trusts him, there’s hope that the battle won’t be one-sided as the Holy Knights feared. Unfortunately, the chaos is taking a massive toll on Nico Robin, who only just reunited with Jaguar D. Saul after 22 years. Furthermore, she already went through extremely traumatising situation in the Egghead Incident Arc, just a few days ago. The heartwarming reunion between long-lost friends was cut short because of the villains, and now Saul must do everything he can to protect those around him.

Robin Has to Stay in Hiding While Saul Risks His Life for the Children

After the tragic Ohara Incident, Saul barely walked out of the island with his life. He returned to Elbaf and focused on working hard to ensure that Ohara’s research doesn’t get destroyed. Not only that, but he also wanted Elbaf to be a more advanced country by focusing on the education of the younger generation, whom he serves as a history teacher in the newly developed school. While the Giants were welcoming the Straw Hats, they were caught off guard by the Holy Knights’ sudden attack on the children.

Saul puts himself on the front lines while Robin and Chopper go into hiding. Considering the monstrous strength of the Holy Knights, Saul doesn’t want the two Straw Hat pirates to directly confront their enemies. Instead, by keeping them away from the Holy Knights, the children might have a chance at getting rescued. Not only that, but Robin comes face to face with such a powerful opponent from Mariejois could lead to a disaster.

The World Government has been after her life since she was eight because of her ability to read the poneglyphs. They will try to capture her, or worse, kill her on sight if she even tries to fight. However, all this chaos is taking a toll on her since she’s clearly distressed about Saul suffering severe injuries in front of her again.

One Piece’s Final Saga Is Once Again Highlighting Robin’s PTSD

Robin has led a harsh life since the destruction of Ohara. Watching her loved ones die in front of her and seeing her home get destroyed left a huge scar on her heart. Not only that, but she believed Saul died while protecting her. She spent 22 years feeling guilty for Saul’s death while also cherishing his memory, no matter what hardship she went through. With a price of 79 million berries on her head at the age of eight, she was targeted by everyone around her.

It wasn’t until the Egghead Incident Arc that she found out her beloved friend is still alive and well. However, her happiness was short-lived when the Gorosei arrived on the island and targeted her. Robin remembers those people, especially the Saturn who were directly responsible for every hardship she went through. The crew did their best to protect her, but reliving her trauma wasn’t easy for her. After the successful escape from Egghead, she was looking forward to meeting Saul again.

However, watching him get hurt because of the Holy Knights reminds her again of her childhood. The situation in Elbaf will only continue to worsen, and it’s clear she will be targeted again. Although she’s a capable fighter in her own right, she’s no match against the Holy Knights. Because of her ability to read the ancient text on Poneglyphs, Robin is the most crucial character for Luffy to become the Pirate King. Luckily, she has reliable friends who will stop at nothing to protect her despite the risks involved.