One Piece Teases Big Mom’s Secret Elbaf Origin

One Piece is finally beginning to explore the legendary island of the giants, Elbaf, over two decades after the first tease, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing Big Mom’s past ties to the island. One Piece is now in the midst of the next major arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series overall, and that means each new chapter is carrying with it some major developments revealing more about the series’ past while also setting up Luffy and the Straw Hats’ final chase towards the One Piece treasure itself. But Elbaf is the biggest location we have seen yet, literally and metaphorically.

But while it took over 20 years for Elbaf itself to show up in One Piece’s manga after being teased way back during the Little Garden arc, fans have actually gotten many notable teases about the island throughout the course of the series. One of the biggest was actually in the forefront for quite a while as it turns out that Big Mom has a tie to Elbaf as well. While it was easy to assume that she likely came from Elbaf due to her immense size, the newest chapter of One Piece has revealed that there really is more of a secret hidden to the way she left Elbaf in the past.

What Did Big Mom Do to Elbaf?

One Piece Chapter 1133 reunites Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats together on Elbaf now that all of the initial chaos from landing on the island has subsided. They are reuniting with some faces they have crossed in the past before like Hajrudin, who claims to be one of the captains serving under Luffy in the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. As the crews are getting to reunite and know each other, Hajrudin shared he was excited to hear that Luffy and the crew were involved with defeating Big Mom on Wano.

This is notable because Elbaf doesn’t really concern themselves much with news from the outside world, but Big Mom is different. Gerd mentions how she was friends with Big Mom long ago, but she did something “unforgivable” to Elbaf. Unfortunately, it’s not explained what this might have been before Luffy and the Straw Hats move onto something else. But this likely has ties to what we have learned about Big Mom’s actions in the past through previous arcs.

Does This Change Big Mom’s Origin?

It was previously revealed in One Piece that Big Mom was a fairly happy child living together with other orphans in a small town, but her extreme hunger eventually led to her eating the other small children. If she’s indeed from Elbaf, then this could be the explanation for why she’s seen with such hatred from the others on the island. But there’s also a huge chunk of history that’s unaccounted for in her rise to glory with the Rocks Pirates and her own journeys across the seas.

There might be another piece of her history that caused even more destruction to Elbaf because Big Mom herself never really connected the dots that she ate her childhood friends. She was driven away from her home, but might have even returned to do some real damage that would make her later defeat by Luffy and the others something to celebrate years later. But as we learn more about Elbaf and the other giants, it’s likely we’ll get to find out more of Big Mom’s role in that past as well.