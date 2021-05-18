One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Big Mom vs. Eustass Kid

✖

One Piece set the stage for Eustass Kid vs. Big Mom with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The war for Wano Country has reached a new phase of the fight at Onigashima as now that the fight between Big Mom, Kaido, and five of the Worst Generations has been settled on the roof of the Skull Dome, the other fights are being reshuffled. Fighters are finding new opponents, and it seems that Eustass Kid has found his biggest and toughest opponent yet with the end of the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series.

The fight at the top of the Skull Dome saw both Kid and Killer focusing their efforts on Big Mom, and once they left the roof they took off in search of the Emperor. Previous chapters had revealed Big Mom's current whereabouts as she's currently in the midst of a fight against Ulti after the Tobi Roppo struck O-Tama, but the newest chapter of series revealed she's got Kid to worry about too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1013 of the series picks up from the previous chapter as a furious Big Mom now had her sights set on Ulti. Nami had gotten in the middle as she was angry herself, and things only got messier from there. Big Mom was angered even further when Nami tried to separate O-Tama from her, and was even going to kill them, but suddenly Kid swooped in to save them at the very last moment.

Hitting Big Mom with a Punk Gibson, Kid is able to catch Big Mom by surprise and pushes her to the ground. Declaring that Big Mom is all his at the end of the chapter, Big Mom gets up with an angry glare. Now we're going to get a proper one-on-one between the boisterous Worst Generation member and an Emperor. As the final fights of the Wano arc continue to form into place, Big Mom seems like an appropriate opponent for an important character like Kid.

He's doing better than Luffy as of the end of the newest chapter, but it still remains to be seen just how this and the rest of the fights this arc play out over the future chapters. But what do you think? Excited to see Big Mom vs. Eustass Kid?