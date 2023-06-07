One Piece Reveals History's "Biggest" Mistake

One Piece has been dropping some major clues about the history of its world with the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series so far, and the newest chapter of the series revealed what King Imu and the Five Elders consider to be the "biggest" mistake in history! After waiting over 20 plus years to find out more about the Celestial Dragons and their connections to the history of One Piece's world, fans have all of sudden gotten a ton of information about some of the biggest mysteries we've been theorizing about for years.

The latest chapters of the One Piece manga have been going back and filling in the gaps of what actually went down at the Reverie while Luffy and the Straw Hats were isolated on Wano Country, and it's started to reveal a massive conspiracy in which the king at the center of the world and the Five Elders have hidden some major things during the Void Century. One of these reveals is tied into the Poneglyphs, and how they view it as one of the biggest mistakes in history that Queen Lily Nefertari helped to spark when she originally left the 20 royal families years ago.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece's Poneglyph Mistake Revealed

One Piece revealed in the previous chapter that Queen Lily was actually one of the main royal families that ended up leaving when the central World Government was first formed, and King Cobra confronts King Imu and the Five Elders when trying to figure out her role in their secret history. Imu explains that the current chaos and desire to discover what happened in the Void Century is tied to Lily's decision 800 years ago, and this even ties into the Poneglyphs as well.

Apparently if not for Lily deciding to leave, the Poneglyphs would not have been spread across the world (and thus inspired pirates to seek them out). But Imu wonders if it was a "mistake" or was planned, and it ties into the fact that Lily also had a "D." in her name and it's been passed down onto Princess Vivi in the current age as well. This now makes Vivi one of the most important characters in One Piece again, and a major key to filling in more of this mysterious history.

How do you feel about all of these new clues about One Piece's secret history? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!