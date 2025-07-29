One Piece Cafe to Launch New U.S. Location This Summer

One Piece is going all out this Summer with a new location opening in the United States for its cool cafe. The One Piece Cafe first opened in Las Vegas last year, and was an immediate success with fans as they flocked to the location to eat all kinds of food themed around the massively successful franchise. It turns out that this first location was such a hit that Shueisha and Toei Animation are expanding with a new location opening up in just a few more days. So fans close to Los Angeles, California are going to want to mark their calendars.

Toei Animation has officially announced that the One Piece Cafe Los Angeles location will be opening on Friday, August 2 in the Little Tokyo area of the city. This will be the second of the One Piece Cafe locations opening up in the United States, and just like the first location, this new Los Angeles based cafe will be offering all kinds of food inspired by One Piece. There’s even a major giveaway planned exclusively for the first 100 fans in line at the new location when it opens.

What to Know for New One Piece Cafe

One Piece Cafe Los Angeles is located on 241 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, and will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 2nd. Hours for the location are from 11:00AM to 10:00PM PT, and it has been successful with fans for its first two weeks of a soft opening this Summer thus far. There will also be exclusive merchandise giveaways for the opening too with the first ten guests getting a tote bag with $100 USD worth of One Piece merchandise, the next 50 guests getting a tote bag with $50 USD of merch, and the final 40 guests getting that free tote bag.

There will be exclusive One Piece merch only available at the One Piece Cafe Los Angeles as wellwith character-themed T-shirts, tote bags, drinkware, keychains, plushies, pins, lanyards, a One Piece puzzle set and more are while supplies last. And as fans might have hoped from a new location, the menu for One Piece Cafe Los Angeles is going to be inspired by characters and big moments from the anime.

One Piece Cafe Los Angeles Menu Revealed

The specialty menu and foods for One Piece Cafe Los Angeles is teased as such (as detailed via press release):

Sanji’s “Diable Jambe” Chicken Katsu Sando – Spicy chicken katsu sando on honey milk bread with house-made katsu sauce.

Sanji’s Beef Yakisoba – Savory garlic soy beef yakisoba with sautéed veggies and house pickles.

Hatchan’s Takoyaki – Octopus fritters with house sauce, bonito flakes, and seaweed

Robin’s Flower-Flower Power Refresher – Blueberry lavender lemonade with butterfly pea tea.

Assorted artisan donuts: Gum-Gum Devil Fruit Delight (ube icing with vanilla cake topper), Luffy’s Passion Punch (passion fruit, blood orange, pomegranate), and Zoro’s Gold Mark (chocolate ganache with matcha crumble).

But now is the perfect time to catch up with the One Piece anime in the meantime while you wait to check out the new cafe. One Piece: Egghead Arc has recently wrapped up its massive flashback arc for Kuma and Bonney, and has returned to the present day events. If you wanted to check out the newest episodes of One Piece, you can now find them streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.