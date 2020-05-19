One Piece Art Imagines Carrot's Super Saiyan Sulong Form

✖

Carrot's Sulong form was already impressive when it made its first debut on One Piece, but what would it look like if Sulong went even further beyond with a suped up, Super Saiyan version of the form? Introduced during the Whole Cake Island arc, the Sulong form was a gambit that the citizens of Zou had at their disposal that would unlock a powerful new beastly form at the sight of the full moon. When the Straw Hats were backed against the wall at the end of that arc, Carrot resorted to using this form.

Carrot transformed into a completely different kind of version of herself with long white fur, and was powerful enough to zip across Big Mom's fleet of ships and take own several of them all on her own. It was almost as if she had a full Super Saiyan transformation, so what if it were actually the case? Artist ProfessorGemini imagined just that!

Sharing with fans on Reddit, ProfessorGemini imagined a cool new look for Carrot's Sulong form that imagines her electricity running through her body and making her hair stand straight up just as if she were transforming into a Super Saiyan. If Carrot were to show off a form like this someday, fans surely wouldn't mind seeing this in action! Check it out:

One Piece's Sulong form has a lot more in common with the Dragon Ball franchise than just its long Super Saiyan 3 style hair too as it's activated with a look at the full moon. In Dragon Ball, Saiyans transform into their Great Ape form in very much the same way. Looking at the full moon unlocks a powerful and beastly new form for these warriors, and it's used as a trump card in the same way. It may not play as much of a role in Dragon Ball anymore, but at least the Sulong form is picking up the slack in One Piece.

What did you think of Carrot's Sulong form the first time she activated it in One Piece? Are you hoping to see the Sulong form in action again someday? What would you think if it turns out she has a boosted "Super Saiyan" version of the form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

