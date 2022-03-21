One Piece Teases Major New Reveal With Chapter 1044 Promo

The promo for One Piece Chapter 1044 is setting the stage for one massive reveal in the manga’s next new entry! The Wano Country arc has reached the heated climax of the fights across Onigashima as the fight between Luffy and Kaido has officially reached its end. All hope is seemingly lost for the Straw Hats and all of the rebels across the island following the end of the fight on the roof of the Skull Dome, but at the same time there was a surprising amount of hope left at the end of the previous chapter as there seemed to be a major return on the horizon.

The hype for Chapter 1044 of One Piece has been so high among fans that it has already been trending on social media long before the new chapter has actually hit. Fans are so excited to see what could be coming next for Luffy as it has been teased that he will be unlocking a whole new kind of power as he rouses himself back for a fourth attempt in trying to take down the Emperor. But at the same time, there’s no way to tell just how much this new version of Luffy will change the series going forward. That’s what makes the promo for Chapter 1044 so intriguing:

https://twitter.com/tdeelab/status/1504842164345389068?s=20&t=6bMJT8z1-RPB-q4fpXKx-A

As spotted by @tdeelab on Twitter, the promo for One Piece Chapter 1044 teases, “A strange phenomenon which will change the times is about to occur on Onigashima…!?” and given what we had seen in the previous chapter it’s no surprise that the hype is through the roof on this. Not only was it teased that Luffy was going to be unlocking a whole new power, but it was teased that this power was somehow in connection to the legendary Joy Boy as the nearby Zunesha had noted that he was hearing Joy Boy in action once again after many years.

This new power has sparked all sorts of questions about what we know about Luffy and what a change could mean for his future, and it also sparks all kinds of questions about what it could mean for the future of the series as a whole. It’s no mystery as to why fans can’t wait to see what comes next, and why the wait for this next chapter is just a little tougher than the others. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Chapter 1044? What do you think Luffy’s new power is? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!