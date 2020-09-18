One Piece Cliffhanger Pitches Luffy Another Ally

✖

The War For Wano is in full swing within the pages of One Piece, pitting Luffy, the Straw Hat Pirates, and various members of Wano's resistance against the full force of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if the good guys are about to gain one extra member as an antagonist has switched sides. With the Straw Hats finally managing to infiltrate Kaido's headquarters known as Onigashima, the battle itself involves tens of thousands of pirates, with the resistance of Wano being far outmatched in terms of sheer numbers, so the extra warrior is definitely welcome!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 990 of One Piece's manga, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory as well as the identity of the new addition to the resistance!

With the higher up members of the Beast Pirates working in conjunction with X Drake, it seems as though Queen and company have set up an ambush to kill the undercover military man! As Kaido's top henchmen descend upon Drake, questioning what his purpose is and just why he has joined them, as Who's Who was setting up a plan to catch him in a trap using Queen as bait, the undercover swashbuckler was put into quite the sticky situation. As the battle raged on outside between the re-united Straw Hat Pirates and the hordes of Beast Pirates, Drake had a very important decision to make!

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Drake weighing his options and the Beast Pirates upon him, he takes a swing at one of the "Numbers" near by and begs to join the Straw Hat Pirates in their war against Kaido's forces, adding a much needed hand to the resistance. With nearly every heroic and villainous pirates in the world of One Piece gathering in Wano to pick sides, this has definitely been one of the most titanic battles that the Straw Hats have ever been a part of.

We aren't sure how the War for Wano will end, or in fact when it will end, but rest assured that the events of the finale will surely change the landscape of the Grand Line forever moving forward considering just how many people are involved and how large the stakes are.

Do you think X Drake is indeed joining up with the Straw Hats? WHo do you think will ultimately win the war? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!