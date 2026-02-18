One Piece Confirms Dub Return Date for Egghead’s Final Episodes

One Piece has finally confirmed when fans of the English dub will be able to end the Egghead Arc as Crunchyroll has finally confirmed a streaming release date for its final few episodes. One Piece’s English dub release has been making great strides over the last few years. When work resumed on the dub following a long hiatus, those behind the scenes had been working incredibly hard to catch up to the most recent episodes of the series. And it’s been super close ever since. Now fans will be able to cap off the Egghead Arc once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With One Piece preparing to return for the anime’s take on the Elbaph Arc later this Spring, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the final English dubbed episodes (Episodes 1144 to 1155) for the Egghead Arc will begin streaming with the service on March 24th. While they have yet to reveal any release date for the dub release for One Piece: Elbaph Arc as of this time, now that the dub will be catching up fans won’t likely have to wait too long for what’s next.

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece Episodes 1144-1155 of the English dub will be streaming with Crunchyroll on March 24th, and that will be officially wrapping up the final moments of the Egghead Arc. The last thing fans of the dub got to see was the start of Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious message to the world, but there’s still so much that fans have yet to see from the dub. This final stretch of episodes sees the climax of the Egghead Arc overall, and features some of its biggest moments. But this is only one reason One Piece fans are going to have a great Spring.

One Piece‘s live-action series is also going to be returning for its second season with Netflix on March 10th. The series will be picking up with the final phase of the East Blue saga as Luffy and the Straw Hats prepare to make their way into the Grand Line for the first time. The first season was a massive hit with the streaming service when it made its debut, so there’s a hope that the second season is going to be able to keep up that hot streak when it finally premieres too.

What’s Next for the One Piece Anime?

© Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

These final English dub episodes are coming at the perfect time too as One Piece‘s anime is preparing to air its own new episodes later this Spring. One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be making its premiere in Japan on April 5th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Taking on the Elbaph arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, fans are in for the anime’s biggest adventure yet.

One Piece has undergone a massive change for the anime’s production schedule with this new arc as well. Shifting from its previous schedule offering a new episode each week of the year, the anime will instead be moving towards a new seasonal schedule with only 26 episodes planned from now on. We’ll have to see what kind of change this means for the anime this April, so stay tuned.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!