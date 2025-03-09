One Piece’s English Dub Reaches Historic Milestone After Nearly 20 Years

One Piece’s English dub release will be releasing a new batch of episodes later this month, and with it will finally reach a major milestone the team has been working towards for nearly two decades. One Piece‘s English dub release has been one of the more unique dubs in anime history. Not only did the series originally start its run with a different English licensing company bringing it to life, but eventually the teams that took the series up later had to go back from the very beginning for a more faithful adaptation of the original Japanese language release. So it’s been a bumpy ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was even a large gap in between the production for the One Piece dub, and the former voice team at Funimation then picked up the efforts in full once more back in 2019. Each team has been working hard ever since to start dubbing the episodes all the way back from the Punk Hazard arc, and 2025 will finally see the One Piece English dub catch up to the original Japanese release. As confirmed by ADR Director Emily Fajardo, the final batch of the dub’s Egghead Arc episodes will catch up their efforts with the Japanese release after 18 years.

With this, after 18 years, the #ONEPIECE English dub will officially be caught up to the Japanese version of the main story.



Wanted to share a few thoughts on my part of this enormous team effort. 💙🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/jQ0GAUhfFj pic.twitter.com/VIBJZIqayl — Emily Fajardo (@EmilyJFajardo) March 8, 2025

One Piece English Dub Catches Up to Japanese Release

“18 years in the making, the English dub of One Piece has officially caught up to the Japanese version of the main story,” Fajardo shared in a special message with fans on X. “It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to spend the last 3 years sailing toward this milestone with everyone, first as one of two ADR Directors, and as the sole series ADR Director for the last year and a half. For 3 years straight, I’ve had the privilege of working with this cast and crew 5 days a week, and witnessing their unbelievable talent and passion firsthand.”

As Fajardo also notes, this is the biggest dubbing endeavor in anime history with nearly 1500 voice actors and crew members involved across nearly two decades of work. Now that the series has caught up with the latest episode, the One Piece English dubbing team can rest a little bit as the anime prepares to return from its lengthy hiatus later this Spring. It’s a well deserved break after how much work they’ve put in to make sure dub fans can watch the entire series. Not to mention all of the feature films, specials, video games and more launched in the meantime.

Toei Animation

When Does One Piece Come Back?

As officially announced by Toei Animation, One Piece: Egghead Arc Episodes 1109-1122 of the English dub will be streaming with Crunchyroll on March 18th along with One Piece Specials 14, 15 and 16. One Piece: Egghead Arc will be kicking off Part 2 of its run on April 6th in Japan with the release of Episode 1123, six months after the anime went on hiatus. This was done so that the team can properly prepare for the next half of the arc, so fans are definitely excited to see what comes next.

It’s yet to be revealed how this will be impacting the schedule for the English dub release, but these batch episode drops will likely continue when One Piece returns to its weekly schedule in Japan. Either way, fans watching along with the English dub will be able to join in on the conversations as One Piece fans are finally united after all this time and effort.