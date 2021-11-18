One Piece Cosplay Takes Nami To The Stars





One Piece is set to sail the seas of live-action with the upcoming Netflix series that has already revealed the five Straw Hat Pirates that will be introduced in the initial ten episodes, with Emily Rudd set to portray the first female member of the crew in Nami. Though she will eventually be joined by Nico Robin so as she isn’t the only female on Monkey D. Luffy’s crew, it will take quite some time before she will see another female pirate in the live-action series if it follows the source material to a tee.

Nami remains one of the most popular Straw Hat Pirates in Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen franchise, with the War For Wano putting her through the wringer as she has squared off against several Beast Pirates as well as Big Mom. In her fight against the ruler of Cake Island, Nami received a major upgrade when one of Big Mom’s allies, the powerful cloud known as Zeus, decided to switch sides and join the fight against the forces of Wano. With the war heating up as Luffy continues to try to bring down Kaido, Straw Hat fans are crossing their fingers that Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates make it out of this Arc alive.

Instagram Cosplayer Lady Pizza Hug shared this new take on Nami, with her dress matching the color of the sky and the seas as the cat burglar of the Straw Hats continues to assist Luffy in his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates while she attempts to fulfill her own life’s dream:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUDgngbIm4u/

While a release date for One Piece’s Netflix, live-action series has yet to be revealed, Emily Rudd could not be more excited to join the other Straw Hats. Recently, fans discovered that Rudd and a number of her cohorts are currently in South Africa, leaving fans to believe that the production of the live-action series is set to begin. As Netflix prepares to release its live-action take on Cowboy Bebop, it seems as though the streaming service is all-in when it comes to adapting the world of anime in a brand new way.

What do you think of this new take on the Straw Hats’ resident cat burglar? Are you excited to see Emily Rudd’s take on Nami? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.