One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato

The Wano Arc introduced a bevy of colorful heroes and villains into the lives of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. One of the most notable new characters happens to be the offspring of the villain Kaido, Yamato. Taking on the name of Kozuki Oden, Yamato eventually would join Luffy's crew and free the isolated nation of Wano. Now, one cosplayer has brought the horned warrior to life as Kaido's child is sure to have a big impact on the final arc of Eiichiro Oda's epic Shonen series.

Currently, the War For Wano has seen Yamato teaming up with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, attempting to not only defeat the Beast Pirates but also save the civilians of Wano Country who have been dragged into the titanic tussle. While the battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates has been heating up, the anime adaptation is planning to take a break from the proceedings to instead focus on an earlier tale that explores the relationship between Monkey and Uta, the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks who will be introduced in the fifteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Red.

Instagram Cosplayer Shika Rakumi shared this brand new take on Yamato, who has easily become one of the biggest fan-favorites to arrive as a result of the Wano Arc as the offspring of Kaido has rebelled against their father while also joining Luffy on his journey to become the next king of the pirates:

Though Yamato has joined the Straw Hat Pirates following the conclusion of the War For Wano Arc, their presence in the fifteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Red, is still a mystery as the Wano resident has yet to appear in any marketing material. With Yamato joining forces with the Straw Hats, it appears as though the brawler will have around three years of journeys left to experience as Eiichiro Oda confirmed that he was seeking to use that much amount of time for the final arc of the series. It will definitely be interesting to see the effect that Yamato has on the Straw Hats and whether or not the warrior from Wano will be the last member to join Luffy's crew.

